1357 GMT - Bakkavor delivered 2022 EBIT in line with expectations and gave reassuring 2023 guidance, Citi analysts write in a research note. The U.K.-based provider of prepared food is targeting 2023 EBIT aligned with market expectations, which shouldn't prompt changes to consensus, but does give assurance in the wake of supply chain challenges and cost inflation in the U.K., Citi says. "While it may be too early to see upgrades, we think today is a first encouraging step to stabilize and secure expectations," the analysts say. In its U.S. segment, Bakkavor saw a significant EBIT miss, but this shouldn't be overly worrying as the shortfall was due to pricing phasing and the withdrawal of volume by a single customer due to a contractual dispute, the U.S. bank says. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Ibstock Might Face Volume Pressure if It Lifts Prices

1353 GMT - Ibstock had a strong year in 2022, but the brick-maker's outlook seems subdued, Hargreaves Lansdown says. The company's revenue and profit were materially ahead of the prior year and pre-pandemic levels, Hargreaves says. Still, it has had a slow start to 2023, with some de-stocking in the supply chain probably not helping, the financial-services firm says. "Price increases and cost-cutting measures have helped to keep margins healthy for now," HL analyst Aarin Chiekrie writes. "But with cost inflation lingering around, more price increases amidst stumbling demand risk putting downward pressure on volumes." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

UK Gilt Yields Fall After BOE's Dhingra Remarks Warning About Overtightening

1234 GMT - UK gilt yields drop after Bank of England's Swati Dhingra remarks on the risks of more BOE interest-rate increases. "Overtightening poses a more material risk at this point, through potential negative impacts from increased borrowing costs and reduced supply capacity going forwards," she said. The U.K. 10-year gilt yield fell to a low of 3.784% from 3.872% prior to Dhingra's remarks before retreating to last trade at 3.793%, Tradeweb data shows. The U.K. two-year gilt yield last trades at 3.789% from 3.862% beforehand. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Antitrust Probe of Flavor, Fragrance Sector Set to Linger For Some Time

1227 GMT - The antitrust investigation into the top-four flavor and fragrance companies will likely go on for a while, Bernstein analysts Gunther Zechmann and James Hooper say in a research note. Companies Givaudan, IFF, Firmenich and Symrise are being investigated by Swiss, European, U.S. and British antitrust investigators--who have stressed that so far, no company has been found guilty, the analysts note. "Given the complexity and interconnectedness of the F&F 'Big 4', this will not be a straightforward investigation, and we expect an overhang for the stocks in the coming months. However, memories can be short, and we still believe that the expected volume recovery and raw-material deflation later in 2023 will provide tailwinds to the sector," the analysts say. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)

Symrise's 2023 Targets Are Above Consensus But Reachable

1159 GMT - Symrise's 2023 targets are slightly above consensus, but still within reach, Bernstein analysts Gunther Zechmann and James Hooper write in a research note. The German flavors-and-fragrances company is aiming for a 5%-7% organic sales growth and around 20% of Ebitda margin in 2023, which suggests current market forecasts could go slightly higher, as the sales growth is expected by consensus to be 5.1% and Ebitda margin 20.4%, Bernstein says. "We think Symrise will continue to grow ahead of the market and peers and currently forecast 6.4% organic sales growth on 21.1% Ebitda margin in 2023," the analysts say. Bernstein expects a slightly positive share reaction. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Fragrance Sector Antitrust Probe Serves as Unwelcome Distraction

1153 GMT - A multi-jurisdiction antitrust probe affecting Symrise and other companies is an unwelcome distraction for the fragrance sector, Davy Research analysts Cathal Kenny and Gary Martin say in a research note. Symrise is among peers Givaudan, Firmenich and IFF being investigated by European Commission, U.K., U.S. and Swiss antitrust bodies for possible breaches. The outcomes and the duration of these investigations are unknown, the analysts say. "Given that it is a multi-region investigation, our best guess is that the probe was prompted by a customer complaint--probably a customer with multi-region procurement," the analysts say. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)

