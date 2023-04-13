The FTSE 100 index closed Thursday up 0.2%, marking its seventh consecutive day in positive territory, amid optimism that weaker inflation figures in the U.S., together with a rise in jobless claims, will bring the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle closer to an end. "The market is once again back to hoping that more bad news will tilt the Fed further towards a pause beyond the next meeting," IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp says in a note. Miner Antofagasta lead the index risers, with shares up 2.6%, followed by Burberry and Barratt Developments, up 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Hargreaves Lansdown was the top faller, with shares closing down 2%.

PZ Cussons 3Q Comparative Revenue Rose; Expects FY 2023 Adjusted Pretax Profit in Line With Views

PZ Cussons PLC said Thursday that like-for-like revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 rose 6.2%, and that it expects adjusted pretax profit for the year to be at least in line with market expectations.

Darktrace 3Q Revenue Rose; Sees FY23 Revenue Growth at Top End of Expectations

Darktrace PLC on Thursday reported robust growth in annual recurring revenue and improved third-quarter revenue, and centered full-year revenue growth at the top end of its guidance range for the full year,

Tesco FY 2023 Pretax Profit Halved, Plans GBP750 Mln Buyback

Tesco PLC on Thursday said its pretax profit halved in fiscal 2023 and that it would buy back 750 million pounds ($936.4 million) of shares over the next 12 months

Imperial Brands Sees 1H Profit Around Flat on Year; On Track to Meet Full-Year Guidance

Imperial Brands PLC said Thursday that it is on track to meet full-year guidance and that first-half adjusted group operating profit should be similar on year on a constant-currency basis.

VP PLC Sees Full Year in Line After Progress in Core Markets

VP PLC said Thursday that it expects its full-year results to be in line with the board's expectations after good progress in its core markets of infrastructure, construction, house building and energy.

Norcros Expects to Report Rise in FY 2023 Revenue, Operating Profit

Norcros PLC said Thursday that it expects to report that fiscal 2023 revenue rose and that operating profit met market expectations.

Science in Sport to Focus on Growing Business; No Longer in Offer Period

Science in Sport PLC said Thursday that it is no longer in a formal offer period following its review of the business that has highlighted a focus on accelerating its growth.

Distil FY 2023 Pretax Loss Widened; Revenue Below Market Views

Distil PLC said Thursday that its unaudited pretax loss for fiscal 2023 widened and that unaudited revenue was slightly below market expectations.

Workspace 4Q Occupancy Was Stable; Rent Roll Increased on Demand

Workspace Group PLC said Thursday that like-for-like occupancy was stable in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and its total rent roll increased on strong customer demand.

Brooks Macdonald Group 3Q Funds Under Management Rose

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC said Thursday that its funds under management rose 3.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and that its underlying performance is in line with guidance.

Churchill China 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Higher Volumes, Pricing

Churchill China PLC said Thursday that its pretax profit rose 61% in 2022, and that 2023 has started well with first-quarter targets met.

Home REIT Gets Extension to Bluestar Bid Deadline

Home REIT PLC said Thursday that the U.K. Takeover Panel has extended the deadline until May 11 for Bluestar Group Ltd. to either make an offer for the company or walk away.

Pennant International Buys Track Access Productions Ltd.

Pennant International Group PLC said Thursday it has acquired the entire issued share capital of Track Access Productions Ltd., or TAP, and that this was funded entirely from existing cash resources.

LSL Property Swung to 2022 Pretax Loss; Expects Strong 2H of 2023

LSL Property Services PLC said Thursday that it swung to a 2022 pretax loss and revenue slightly declined on exceptional costs and market turmoil, though it expects a strong performance in the second half of 2023.

Oxford Instruments Sees Significant FY 2023 Revenue Growth; CEO to Retire

Oxford Instruments PLC said Thursday that revenue growth for fiscal 2023 is expected to be around 22% and that Chief Executive Ian Barkshire will retire and Richard Tyson has been named as his successor.

Watkin Jones Experienced Strong Demand in 1H

Watkin Jones PLC said Thursday that it experienced strong demand in the first half of fiscal 2023, and that it expects to close a number of transactions in the second half.

LendInvest Sees FY 2023 Results in Line With Views as Platform Assets, Funds Under Management Rose

LendInvest PLC said Thursday that it expects its results for fiscal 2023 to be in line with market views as it reported a 20.5% rise in its platform assets under management and 45.2% increase in its funds under management over the year.

Polar Capital Holdings Says FY 2023 Assets Under Management Declined

Polar Capital Holdings PLC said Thursday that assets under management decreased on year in fiscal 2023 on a combination of net outflows, fund closures and market performance.

Steppe Cement Shares Fall on 1Q Decline in Revenue

Steppe Cement Ltd. shares fell Thursday after the company said that first-quarter revenue declined, reflecting a smaller cement market and a lower market share.

Ince Group Nominated Adviser, Broker Resigns Following Administration Decision

The Ince Group PLC said Thursday that Allenby Capital Ltd. has resigned as its nominated adviser and broker with immediate effect following the company's decision to appoint an administrator.

Foresight Group Expects Record Profit, Assets-Under-Management Growth

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. said Thursday that it expects to book a record year for profitability and growth in assets under management.

TT Electronics CEO to Leave Company

TT Electronics PLC said Thursday that Chief Executive Richard Tyson has informed the board of his decision to leave the company.

Seplat Energy Says Nigerian Government Files Immigration Suit Against It

Seplat Energy PLC said Thursday that the Nigerian government has filed a suit against the company and some of its directors and officers at the country's federal high court.

XP Power 1Q Revenue Grew; Order Intake Fell as Volumes Eased

XP Power Ltd. said Thursday that revenue grew 26% in first quarter of 2023, but that order intake fell amid lower volumes.

Kodal Minerals Shares Rise as Mali Lithium Project Funding Package Gets Approvals

Shares in Kodal Minerals PLC rose Thursday after the company said Hainan Mining Co. Ltd. has received all necessary approvals for a funding package for development and production of its lithium project in Mali.

Serica 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew on Rising Production, Sales Prices

Serica Energy PLC said Thursday that its pretax profit more than doubled in 2022 and revenue rose 58% as production grew following successful well-investments and average sales prices increased.

Britvic Shares Still Offer Value After Share-Price Fizz

1257 GMT - Britvic shares drop 1% to 889 pence after Peel Hunt downgrades the soft-drink maker to hold from buy following a share-price rally. Industry data suggest this year continues to be a good one for Britvic's key brands and while rising interest rates are increasing the company's costs, 70% of its debt is fixed, Peel says. "The shares have performed well year-to-date, but in our view still offer good value for such a strong defensive play," Peel analysts say in a note, keeping their 920p price target on the stock, which was worth about 774p in early January. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Britvic's Revenue Likely to Increase on Stronger Volumes

1241 GMT - Britvic's fiscal 2023 revenue is expected to increase given the evidence that volumes are being preserved despite pricing actions in the U.K., Peel Hunt analysts Andrew Ford and Charles Hall say in a note. The drinks company's weaker margins in France are likely to be offset by margin improvement in Brazil, they say. Regarding Britvic's core brands, Nielsen data suggests that Tango's performance continues to be robust on the back of increased distribution and flavor innovation, the analysts say. Peel Hunt downgrades its rating on the stock to hold from buy following a positive performance year to date, while its target price remains at 920 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

Oxford Instruments Looks Well-Positioned for Future

1229 GMT - Oxford Instruments is now a stronger business with an increased focus on a customer-centric model, Shore Capital's Akhil Patel and Robin Speakman say in a research note. The technology products and systems provider's management looks able to deliver continued growth and margin development given its product portfolio, as well as diverse and resilient end markets, they say. "Oxford is well-positioned for future success with its net cash position as this represents a very strong position but also gives us comfort that the group can address any unexpected challenges," they say. Shore Capital retains its buy rating on the stock. Shares trade up 3.9% at 2,540.00 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

