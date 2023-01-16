FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2% on Wednesday on a quiet day that saw European stocks do their best to retain gains in a lackluster session, IG's chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp says in a note. "The rally in the FTSE 100 has slowed to a crawl today as newsflow and liquidity both dried up. The flood of trading updates from U.K. firms has abated for the day, but will resume later in the week, leaving the FTSE 100 with little to drive trade, while as usual European markets have been left becalmed by the lack of any U.S. session," Beauchamp says. Ocado finished as the biggest gainer, up 5.2%, while Beazley was the biggest loser, ending down 3.7%.

Land Securities Lining Up Ian Cheshire as Next Chairman, Sky News Reports

--Land Securities Group PLC is lining up Channel 4 and Spire Healthcare Group PLC Chairman Ian Cheshire as its next chairman, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

MJ Hudson Says It Received Indications Of Interest For Units

MJ Hudson Group PLC on Monday said it has received a number of indications of interest for some of its business units.

MPAC Group Confident on 2023 Prospects After 2022 Was in Line With Views

MPAC Group PLC said Monday that 2022 business was in line with market expectations, supported by a robust order book in the second half, and that the outlook for 2023 is encouraging.

Tekmar Grants Potential Investor Exclusivity Period Extension

Tekmar Group PLC said Monday that it has granted a potential investor a 14-day extension to the exclusivity period to allow the preferred partner extra time to complete its due diligence and finalize its proposal.

Centamin Sees Egyptian Court Ruling as Positive, Can Apply to Remove Challenge

Centamin PLC said Monday that the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court, or SCC, made a ruling it finds favorable, allowing it the right to apply to set aside a challenge to its Sukari gold project's exploitation license in Egypt.

Ashmore's 2Q Assets Under Management Rose Amid Positive Investment Performance

Ashmore Group PLC said Monday that assets under management for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 2% to $57.2 billion.

Knights Group Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views After 1H Pretax Profit Rose

Knights Group Holdings PLC said Monday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose, and that it expects to deliver a full-year performance in line with market expectations.

Clontarf Energy to Raise GBP1.3 Mln for Lithium, Petroleum Projects

Clontarf Energy PLC said Monday that it will raise 1.3 million pounds ($1.6 million) via a discounted placing and subscription with the funds to be used toward advancing its lithium project in Bolivia and oil projects in Ghana, Australia and other places.

ITM Power Cuts FY 2023 Guidance on Operation's Review

ITM Power PLC said that it expects performance for fiscal 2023 to be materially lower from the previous guidance due to losses on contracts and support costs from legacy commitments.

Assura Completed Multiple Projects in 3Q, Reports Strong Pipeline

Assura PLC said Monday that it delivered three developments and three asset enhancements in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and that it has a strong pipeline of opportunities.

Panther Securities to Declare Special 2023 Dividend

Panther Securities PLC said Monday that it will pay a special dividend as it expects an increase in the value of its net assets in its 2022 results.

Tower Resources to Raise Up to $6 Mln via Share Placings

Tower Resources PLC said Monday that it is seeking to raise up to $6 million via share placings to fund its work programs on licenses in Cameroon, Namibia and South Africa as well as for general working capital purposes.

IQE Sees Higher 2022 Revenue But Warns of Potential Demand Hit in 1H 2023

IQE PLC said Monday that it expects its 2022 reported revenue to rise on year, and while it expects a potential demand hit in the first half of 2023 it remains confident in its strategy.

Ashtead Technology Says 2022 Performance Beat Market Views

Avingtrans Sees 1H Performance Meeting Views, Announces Two Acquisitions

Avingtrans PLC said Monday that performance in the first half of fiscal 2023 met market and management views, and that it has acquired Hevac Ltd. and HeatExchangeSpares.com.

---

Quixant Sees 2022 Revenue, Profit Above Market Expectations

Quixant PLC said Monday that it expects revenue and adjusted pretax profit to be ahead of market expectations, driven by a positive performance in its Gaming and Densitron businesses, and margin recovery.

Petra Diamonds Cuts Production Guidance Amid Low Grades at Cullinan Mine

Petra Diamonds Ltd. said Monday that it expects lower grades at the Cullinan mine in South Africa to continue through fiscal 2024, and cut its diamond production guidance.

Amigo Shares Fall as Capital Raise Hangs in the Balance

Amigo Holdings PLC shares dropped 36% on Monday after the company said it hasn't secured a big enough investment commitment to support the 45-million-pound ($55.1 million) capital raise needed by May 26 to avoid a wind-down of the business.

M.P. Evans 2022 Crop, Production Increased

M.P. Evans Group PLC said Monday that crop and production increased in 2022 as its estates continued to mature and yields rose, while average prices also increased.

Coro Energy 4Q Italian Portfolio Production, Revenue Fell on Quarter

Coro Energy PLC said Monday that production in the fourth quarter from its Italian portfolio fell due to intermittent production at its Sillaro gas field, and that quarter-on-quarter revenue fell.

Intelligent Ultrasound 2022 Revenue Rose Despite Pandemic Hit to Reseller Markets

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC said Monday that 2022 rose, driven by strong U.K. sales and despite a decline in its reseller markets, mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic hitting China.

Knights Group Buys Meade King Law Firm for GBP2.1 Mln -- Deal Digest

ACQUIRER: Knights Group Holdings PLC.

Spectral MD Sees 2022 Loss Ahead of Market Expectations

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd. on Monday said that it expects 2022 Ebitda loss to be ahead of market views as it had lower costs per subject in its clinical study on diabetic foot ulcer.

ACP Energy Signs Agreement to Acquire Oil Assets in South America

ACP Energy PLC said Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire oil assets from Venezuelan private company Vinncler CA.

Siemens Expands in the UK With Vendigital Acquisition

Siemens AG said on Monday that it acquired Vendigital and that the U.K. consulting company will become part of its professional services business unit, Siemens Advanta.

Crossword Cybersecurity Sees Revenue Growing 59% in 2022, 60% in 2023

Crossword Cybersecurity PLC said Monday that it expects to report revenue growth of 59% for 2022 after strong core cybersecurity consulting and product-related performance, and will target revenue growth of 60% for 2023.

Inland Homes' New CEO Resigns by Mutual Agreement

Inland Homes PLC said Monday that recently-appointed Chief Executive Officer Donagh O'Sullivan has resigned from the board and company by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

Experian's 3Q Organic Revenue Growth Expected to Slow to 6%-7% -- Earnings Preview

Experian is scheduled to report an update for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

Kropz Appoints Louis Loubser as CEO

Kropz PLC said Monday that Louis Loubser has been appointed as chief executive and executive director with immediate effect.

UK House Prices Rose as Pressures Ease But Market Still Set to Soften

1104 GMT - U.K. house prices rose in December for the first time in two months as pressures from former Prime Minister Liz Truss' disastrous minibudget lessen, according to data from online property portal Rightmove. The cost-of-living crisis, a slowing economy and rising mortgage rates have dampened housing demand lately, but there appears to be a new-year boost as asking prices pick up and the spike in fixed-rate mortgage rates eases off, Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar says in a market comment. "However it still looks like the housing market is set to soften this year, as potential buyers hold off in anticipation of a further fall in prices and a reduction in mortgage rates later this year," Scholar says. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

European Payments' 4Q Trends Require Cautious View, Citi Says

1113 GMT - Citi is keeping a cautious view on the upcoming European payment sector's fourth-quarter results, it says in a note. The brokerage sees the debate still centered around consumer spending pressures and the shift to staples and in-store purchases away from discretionary and online shopping. The sector lacks a track record through previous downturns, it adds. Citi sees less attractive risk-return profiles on its enterprise-facing fintech names. It prefers France's Wordline, which it rates buy, followed by neutral-rated Nexi, Edenred and Temenos. Its least preferred companies, rated sell, are British group Wise and Dutch company Adyen. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

MPAC's Strong Pipeline Could Drive Recovery in FY 2023

