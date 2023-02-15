FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Breaking 8000 Point -2

0849 GMT - Barclays's fourth-quarter update may weigh on the stock in the short term, but the spike in the share price over the past three months could point to changing fortunes for the U.K. bank, Interactive Investor says. "There is little doubting either the financial strength or the breadth of income streams which the bank has at its disposal, and the market consensus of the shares as a buy will likely remain intact as investors look through the current challenges to the prospects of tomorrow," head of markets Richard Hunter says. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

