Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Breaking 8000 Point -2-

02/15/2023 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0849 GMT - Barclays's fourth-quarter update may weigh on the stock in the short term, but the spike in the share price over the past three months could point to changing fortunes for the U.K. bank, Interactive Investor says. "There is little doubting either the financial strength or the breadth of income streams which the bank has at its disposal, and the market consensus of the shares as a buy will likely remain intact as investors look through the current challenges to the prospects of tomorrow," head of markets Richard Hunter says. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1255ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -7.86% 172.6 Delayed Quote.18.17%
FTSE 100 0.55% 7997.83 Delayed Quote.6.59%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.26% 1158.8 Real-time Quote.6.18%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.47% 1625.27 Real-time Quote.6.40%
Latest news "Economy"
01:21pBiden's China adviser Rosenberger leaving, unrelated to balloon -White House official
RE
01:15pS&P 500, Dow slip after retail sales data; megacaps lift Nasdaq
RE
01:09pAirbus appoints Thomas Toepfer as new CFO
RE
01:06pUkrainian defence minister Reznikov says Zelenskiy asked him to stay in post
RE
01:05pBiden's china adviser rosenberger leaving in long-planned depart…
RE
01:05pRide-hailing app Cabify shutters Ecuador operations
RE
01:03pJudge rejects Trump's late offer to provide DNA in rape accuser Carroll's lawsuit
RE
01:01pAnalysis-Lessors lead rush to finance huge Air India jet order
RE
01:01pWhite House to move quickly to nominate someone for Fed vice chair seat - official
RE
01:01pWhite house official: we will move quickly to nominate someone f…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes
3Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results
4Airbnb, Tripadvisor surge a day after strong forecast, results
5Analyst recommendations: Ecolab, Prudential, TE Connectivity, Southwest..

HOT NEWS