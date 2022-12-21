FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.7% Supported by Retailers -2

1239 GMT - Sentiment regarding sterling remains dire and there's no shortage of bad news to keep pressure on the currency including the latest U.K. public sector borrowing data, Societe Generale says. EUR/GBP rises 0.6% to a five-week high of 0.8780 and GBP/USD falls 0.7% to 1.2090, according to FactSet. Wednesday's U.K. public sector borrowing data made for a "dismal" reading, which is negative for sterling and the economy more widely, SocGen forex strategist Kit Juckes says in a note. Public sector net borrowing hit GBP22 billion in November, compared to GBP8.1 billion a year ago and the highest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, according to the Office for National Statistics.(renae.dyer@wsj.com)

