FTSE 100 Closes Up After Roller-Coaster Week

The FTSE 100 endured a roller-coaster ride this week, closing Friday up 0.8%, after hitting multimonth lows on Monday before rallying hard on Wednesday, says CMC Markets UK. Pearson shares trade sharply higher as Apollo is considering making a cash offer for the business. "We've also seen gains in travel and leisure stocks, although again we are off the highs, with eastern European-based Wizz Air leading the way, followed by easyJet and IAG," it says. The rebounds seen this week look impressive, CMC Markets UK says, but if you look where the shares were before the Russia-Ukraine conflict started, they are still lower. It adds that daily moves are outsized as investors try to parse developments at a time when the outlook remains highly uncertain.

Angus Energy Extends Deadline Again for Sound Energy to Make Firm Takeover Offer

Angus Energy PLC said Friday that the deadline for Sound Energy PLC to make a firm offer for its total issued and to be issued share capital has been extended for the second time.

Stoli Vodka Really Wants You to Know It Isn't From Russia -- WSJ

Stolichnaya vodka has a hangover from its Soviet days that is proving hard to shake: Many drinkers and bartenders think it's Russian.

Pearson Shares Jump After Apollo Global Says It Is Evaluating an Offer

Shares in Pearson traded up 20% on Friday after Apollo Global Management, Inc. said that it is in preliminary stages of evaluating a possible cash offer for the FTSE 100 education company .

Omega Diagnostics' Visitect Covid-19 Antigen Test Rejected for Approval by UK Health Security Agency

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC said Friday that the application filed to the U.K. Health Security Agency for the approval of its professional-use Visitect Covid-19 antigen test hasn't been successful and that the product won't be available in the general market in the U.K.

Balfour Beatty Starts GBP150 Mln Share Buyback

Balfour Beatty PLC said Friday that it has begun a share buyback program, repurchasing up to 150 million pounds ($196.3 million) of ordinary shares in open market transactions.

Global Ports Holding Revenue Rose in First Nine Months of FY 2022

Global Ports Holding PLC said on Friday that revenue rose in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, and that the long-term outlook for the industry continues to be positive as cruise activity in the third quarter strongly accelerated.

Berkeley Group Backs FY22 Profit Guidance on Robust Performance

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC said Friday that it is performing robustly despite a volatile business environment, and that it expects to deliver fiscal 2022 profit in line with guidance.

All Evraz Nonxecutive Directors Resign Amid UK Sanctions on Russia

Evraz PLC said Friday that all of its nonexecutive directors have resigned with immediate effect.

Hardide 2H Started Strongly, Expects Sales to Rise 40% in the Period

Hardide PLC said Friday that the second half of fiscal 2022 started strongly and that it expects to report a 40% rise in sales for the period.

UK Jan GDP Rebound Backs March BOE Rate Rise

1209 GMT - A stronger-than-expected U.K. economic rebound in January is likely to support the Bank of England to raise its base rate again in March, AXA Investment Managers says. Official data showed output grew 0.8% in the first month of the year after taking a hit in December. "This upside surprise to growth alongside the additional near-term inflation pressures the UK economy is facing mean we expect that in the near term the BoE's focus will remain on securing inflation expectations," AXA says, adding that it also expects the central bank to raise its base rate. "We change our forecast and now pencil in a 0.25% hikes in March, May and June compared to May/August before."

Berkeley's FY 2022 Update Seen as Comforting

1111 GMT - Berkeley's fiscal 2022 trading update was solid, and while it revealed little new information it's comforting to hear that it remains on track to meet earnings expectations despite the volatile backdrop, Goodbody says. Berkeley's most pressing challenges are inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions, the uncertainty associated with fire safety issues for high rise buildings and the implications of the developing situation in Ukraine, the Irish brokerage says. While the rhetoric from U.K. government has softened on the cladding crisis in recent weeks, the prospect of a recession has increased, though Goodbody says it still sees considerable upside in the house building sector. Goodbody retains its hold recommendation on Berkeley's stock. Shares are up 0.7% at 3,786.0 pence.

Jet2's Revenue Should Recover in 2023 After Cost-Cutting, Restructuring

1102 GMT - Although travel restrictions have remained elevated throughout 2021, hurting Jet2's travel volumes, the leisure-travel group has used the opportunity to cut costs and restructure, UBS says. The company has undertaken measures such as divesting of its Distribution & Logistics business, which represented around 5% of net operating costs, the Swiss bank says. "Given the recovery in tourism and pricing coupled with cost cutting initiatives undertaken by the company we see revenues recovering in 2023 estimates to around 123% of March 2020 levels given pricing, while we think profitability will only recover in 2024 estimates due to fuel headwind," the bank says. UBS initiates coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and a 1,335 pence target price.

Legal & General Results Were Positive Despite Market Uncertainty

1051 GMT - Legal & General's 2021 earnings were broadly in line with high expectations, but a more cautious view should be taken, given the financial market's uncertainty, Jefferies says. The FTSE 100-listed insurance company's operating profit increased by 11% and delivered a return on equity of 20.5%--the best among its peers, the U.S. bank says. However, Jefferies sees headwinds from 2023 and onward such as higher U.K. tax and value movements in the asset-management sector that will hurt its investment-management business. Jefferies reduces its forecast for Legal & General's 2023 by 7% on average and its target price on the stock to 320.0 pence. Shares are up 0.4% at 256.8 pence.

UK GDP Shows Little Sign of Omicron in January, Growth Expected to Slow in the Coming Months

1032 GMT - The latest U.K. GDP figures show very little lasting damage from Omicron at the headline level, ING says. January GDP rose 0.8% on the month, having declined only 0.2% in December. But ING warns that monthly growth rates as the one seen in January are unlikely to last too much longer. "The extreme volatility in wholesale energy prices means it's hard to predict exactly where inflation will land this year, but on current futures prices it's hard to see headline CPI dipping below 6% this year," economists at ING say. That means consumer spending will struggle to avoid a downturn later this year, according to ING.

