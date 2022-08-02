Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 Drops as Investors Digest Earnings, -2-

08/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0721 GMT - Shares in BP rise 3.7% after the multinational energy group reported 2Q earnings. It was a solid set of results for BP, with adjusted net income of $8.5 billion compared with consensus expectations of $6.8 billion, RBC's Biraj Borkhataria says in a note. This was driven by another exceptional quarter of oil products trading, while gas trading was hurt by the recent Freeport LNG outage, the analyst says. The company generated surplus cash flow of $6.6 billion, allowing it to increase the quarterly dividend by 10% and to upgrade the share buyback to $3.5 billion, which was also better than expected by RBC. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 0446ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.08% 7420.96 Delayed Quote.0.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 99.25 Delayed Quote.33.05%
WTI -0.57% 93.307 Delayed Quote.29.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aCerulean Winds, Ping Petroleum plan UK wind-powered offshore oil rig
RE
05:03aAccused Russian says U.S. charges of election interference are nonsense
RE
05:02aU.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
RE
05:02aFenton and daskalakis will coordinate and manage response effort…
RE
05:02aChina stocks fall as tensions mount before Pelosi visits Taiwan
RE
05:02aStocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion
RE
05:01aTourism workers strike as Indonesia hikes fee to see rare dragons
RE
04:54aEuro area to get back half what it's spending on war fallout - ECB
RE
04:52aHong Kong June retail sales slip 1.2%
RE
04:47aFTSE 100 Drops as Investors Digest Earnings, -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP 2Q Profit Rose Again, Beating Expectations
2Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
3Climeon to Launch HeatPower 300 Marine at SMM Hamburg
4Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa lowers profitability forecast further
5Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion

HOT NEWS