FTSE 100 Drops as Investors Digest Earnings, -2

0721 GMT - Shares in BP rise 3.7% after the multinational energy group reported 2Q earnings. It was a solid set of results for BP, with adjusted net income of $8.5 billion compared with consensus expectations of $6.8 billion, RBC's Biraj Borkhataria says in a note. This was driven by another exceptional quarter of oil products trading, while gas trading was hurt by the recent Freeport LNG outage, the analyst says. The company generated surplus cash flow of $6.6 billion, allowing it to increase the quarterly dividend by 10% and to upgrade the share buyback to $3.5 billion, which was also better than expected by RBC. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

