0844 GMT - Legal & General posted an operating profit beat for 2022 but its quality could be questioned by some, Citi says in a note. "This was primarily driven by valuation assumption changes so some investors could question the quality of the beat," analyst Andrew Baker says. He flags the insurer's strong set of underlying numbers, with potential capital deployment options going forward on L&G's capital generation and dividend growth in line with guidance and a solvency-ratio beat. The analyst says there is some near-term pressure in LGIM and LGC, but that the group remains committed to achieve all of its 2025 targets and will continue to invest thoughtfully through the housing cycle. Shares slip 1.4% at 262.1 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Admiral Drops to Bottom of FTSE as Motor Insurance Market Headwinds Hit

0837 GMT - Admiral Group shares tumble to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the car insurer posted a pretax profit miss for 2022. Jefferies says in a note that the group wasn't immune to headwinds impacting the U.K. motor insurance market, which affected current earnings but will also hit future profit commissions. "The initial underwriting year loss ratio for 2022 was 102%, which is the highest level in over a decade by some way, based on our analysis," Jefferies analysts say. The miss was also driven by its international insurance business, very low market average premiums in Italy and Spain, and persistently high claims inflation in the U.S. auto insurance industry, they add. Jefferies rates the stock outperform. Shares fall 6.4% at 1,954.5 pence.(elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Hiscox Looks Well Placed for 2023 After Strong End to 2022

0826 GMT - Hiscox booked a strong end to 2022, with pretax profit in the second half driven by better underwriting and the investment results, RBC Capital Markets analyst Derald Goh says in a research note. The specialist insurer's underwriting outperformance was helped by reserve releases, while combined ratios across divisions were better than RBC forecast, the analyst says. The retail combined ratio performance should bode well for its outlook and initial commentary on January renewals also looks positive, Goh adds. RBC Capital Markets has a 1,175 pence price target on the stock with a sector perform rating. Shares trade up 1.7% at 1,091.00 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 0435ET