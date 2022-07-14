FTSE 100 Edges Down as Barratt, Other Builders Drop

FTSE 100 Falls as Barratt Developments, Builders Drop

0803 GMT - The FTSE 100 drops 0.3%, or 22 points to 7134 as losses for Barratt Developments and other house-builders offset gains for Experian. Barratt falls 3% after the construction group said in an end-of-year update that forward sales were down slightly on last year. Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group Holdings and Persimmon are also lower, as is Severn Trent after the water utility reported a good start to the year, but said operating costs were increasing as expected. At the other end of the scale, Experian gains 0.9% after the credit-checking firm reported higher first-quarter revenue. Meanwhile, oil stocks trade mixed as Brent crude drops 0.6% to $98.95 a barrel. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

TTB Partners Limited Isn't Planning to Make Playtech Offer Due to Challenging Market

TTB Partners Limited said Thursday that it isn't planning to make an offer for Playtech PLC due to challenging underlying market conditions.

Severn Trent Says Costs Are Increasing as Expected

Severn Trent PLC said Thursday that it has had a good start to the year although operating costs are increasing as expected.

Dr. Martens Says 1Q Was in Line with Market Views, Guidance

Dr. Martens PLC said Thursday that it performed in line with guidance and market expectations in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

McBride Says FY 2022 Operating Profit Was in Line With Expectations

McBride PLC said Thursday that its adjusted operating profit for the year ended June 30 was in line with current market consensus.

Ashmore Group 4Q Assets Under Management Fell on Challenging Market Conditions

Ashmore Group PLC said Thursday that fourth-quarter assets under management fell from the previous quarter due to a challenging market backdrop as asset values declined and investors derisked portfolios.

Barratt Developments Completions, Sales Prices Rose in FY 2022

Barratt Developments PLC said Thursday that selling prices and completions in fiscal 2022 rose, reflecting strong customer demand for homes and site productivity.

Experian 1Q Total Revenue Rose; Backs FY 2023 Views

Experian PLC said Thursday that revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 rose at constant exchange rates driven by its portfolio diversity and growth initiatives.

Redrow Kicks Off GBP100 Mln Share-Buyback Program

Redrow PLC said Thursday that it will purchase up to 100 million pounds ($118.9 million) of its shares in a buyback program, to reduce its share capital and return excess capital to shareholders.

Trustpilot Sees 2022 Revenue in Line With Expectations

Trustpilot AS said Thursday that it continues to expect 2022 revenue growth in line with expectations.

EQTEC Raises GBP3.8 Mln Via Discounted Equity Issue

EQTEC PLC said Thursday that it has now raised 3.8 million pounds ($4.5 million) via the fund raising first announced late Wednesday.

IQE's 3Q Revenue Continued to Recover Against Prepandemic Levels

IQE PLC said Thursday that revenue continued to strengthen in the last seven weeks of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, with revenue for the quarter as a whole at 87% of 2019's prepandemic levels.

Team17 Booked Record 1H Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Following Acquisitions

Team17 Group PLC said Thursday that it has booked record revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first half of 2022 following recent strategic acquisitions, in line with the board's expectations.

SSP Group 3Q Revenue at 87% of Same Period in 2019

SSP Group PLC said Thursday that revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was at 87% of the levels in the same period in 2019, and that it expects sales and Ebitda margins for the year to be at the upper end of previous guidance.

Galliford Try Sees FY 2022 Pretax Profit at Upper End of Market Views

Galliford Try Holdings PLC said Thursday that it expects to report fiscal 2022 pretax profit at the upper levels of market consensus ranges and that its outlook is positive.

FinnCap Group Warns of FY 2023 Profit Hit Due to Weaker Equity Markets

FinnCap Group PLC said on Thursday that it expects performance for fiscal 2023 to be substantially below 2022's levels driven by weak and volatile equity markets.

Kenmare Resources Lowers 2022 Production View After Weak 2Q

Kenmare Resources PLC said Thursday that it now expects 2022 production at the bottom of the guidance range for all products following a weak performance in the second quarter.

Portmeirion Says 1H Sales Rose; Sees Decline in 2H Consumer, Retailer Confidence

Portmeirion Group PLC said Thursday that first-half sales rose, but that it is cautious as it enters the second half due to declines in consumer and retailer confidence.

Xaar Sees 41% Rise in 1H Revenue on Strong Trading

Xaar PLC said Thursday that revenue for the first half is seen to have risen 41% on year thanks to continued strong trading and that the board expects it to be on track for full-year adjusted profit in line with its expectations.

Hays Expects FY 2022 Operating Pft at Top End of Guidance After Record 4Q Fees

Hays PLC said Thursday that it had a record-high fourth-quarter performance in terms of net fees, and that it expects to post operating profit for fiscal 2022 at the top end of its previous guidance.

Jarvis Securities Shares Fall After Decreased 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue

Shares in Jarvis Securities PLC dropped on Thursday after the company said that revenue and pretax profit fell for the first half of 2022 following a reduction in share trading volumes and the IPO market.

Shield Therapeutics Says Health Canada Accepted Accrufer as New Drug Submission

Shield Therapeutics PLC said Thursday that Health Canada has accepted the new drug submission for its patented, oral iron product Accrufer, filed by its licensing partner KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. earlier in 2022.

Market Talk:

Experian Could Be Set to Achieve Guidance

0804 GMT - Experian seems confident in achieving its organic-revenue growth guidance of 7% to 9% each quarter this year given that credit markets are expected to remain healthy amid the current macroeconomic backdrop, Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman says in a research note. With a 1Q performance close to expectations, the consumer-credit reporting agency continues to benefit from a strong credit supply and demand for services, the analyst notes. The business is also well-capitalized for further growth as it remains in a highly strategic market position. Shore has a buy recommendation on the stock and a price target of 2,570.0 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Barratt Developments' FY 2022 Update Reassures But Inflation Looms

0715 GMT - Barratt Developments' fiscal 2022 update was reassuring, though the outlook points to continued high build cost inflation, Citi says. The house builder guided for full-year underlying pretax profit of GBP1.05 billion to GBP1.06 billion, beating market consensus of GBP1.048 billion, but missing Citi's estimate of GBP1.07 billion, analyst Ami Galla says in a note. Barratt is unlikely to see significant market consensus forecast changes, but top-end estimates will likely be trimmed by 1%-2%, Citi says. "While the underlying operational progress remains reassuring, focus... will remain on the inflationary headwinds impacting margin performance in fiscal 2023 and health of the underlying demand backdrop," Citi says, retaining its buy rating and 821 pence price target. Shares are down 3.9% at 447.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

