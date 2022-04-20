FTSE 100 Edges Higher as Defensive Stocks Gain

FTSE 100 Rises After Positive US Session

0807 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.1% to 7611 points following a positive session on Wall Street overnight. Defensive stocks are among the biggest risers while Rio Tinto falls 2.6%, dragging down other mining shares, after reporting lower-than-expected iron ore shipments in the first quarter and warning of risks from high inflation, fresh Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "The composition of the [FTSE 100] index continues to attract investment interest, underpinned by an average dividend yield of over 3% which adds to the total return," Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter says in a note. The U.K. is seen as providing value as evidenced by a number of approaches for U.K. companies from foreign buyers this year, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

SSE to Buy Portfolio of Wind Projects in Southern Europe for EUR580M

SSE PLC said Tuesday that it is acquiring a portfolio of renewable-energy projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece from Spain-based engineering group Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA for 580 million euros ($625.7 million).

---

Wood Group CEO Robin Watson to Retire

John Wood Group PLC said Wednesday that Chief Executive Robin Watson intends to retire.

---

Bunzl 1Q Underlying Revenue Growth Hurt by Fewer Trading Days; Backs 2022 Guidance

Bunzl PLC said Wednesday that its first-quarter underlying revenue growth was hurt by fewer trading days than in the same period a year earlier, and backed its guidance for 2022.

---

Wood Group 2021 Net Loss Narrowed Despite Ebitda Drop

John Wood Group PLC on Wednesday reported a narrowed net loss for 2021, reflecting lower one-off costs, and said it expects to announce a deal for the sale of its Built Environment arm this quarter.

---

Naked Wines Says FY 2022 Results Will in Line With Views

Naked Wines PLC said Wednesday that it expects to post results for the year ended March 28 in line with expectations.

---

888 Holdings 1Q Revenue Dropped as Average Monthly Active Players Fell

888 Holdings PLC said Wednesday that revenue for the first quarter of 2022 fell on year as average monthly active players declined and reflecting the temporary exit from the Netherlands.

---

Quilter's 1Q Assets Under Management and Administration Fell on Quarter

Quilter PLC said Wednesday that assets under management and administration fell slightly from the previous period in the first quarter of 2022, but that gross and net flows remained resilient despite market uncertainty.

---

Centamin Reports 1Q Gold Production Drop, Reiterates 2022 Guidance

Centamin PLC said Wednesday that its first quarter gold production fell as expected, and reaffirmed its outlook for the whole year.

---

Cornerstone FS 1Q Revenue Was Highest-Ever Quarterly Figure

Cornerstone FS PLC said Wednesday that revenue for the first quarter of the year was 946,000 pounds ($1.2 million), its highest-ever quarterly figure.

---

QinetiQ Sees FY 2022 Ahead of Guidance, Market Views

QinetiQ Group PLC said Wednesday that it expects results for the year ended March 31 to be marginally ahead of previous guidance as well as current market expectations.

---

Hunting Says 1Q Performance in Line With Expectations

Hunting PLC said Wednesday that its performance in the first quarter of 2021 was in line with expectations.

---

Senior 1Q Performance in Line With Views

Senior PLC said Wednesday that its performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations, and that revenue rose 12% from a year earlier on a constant currency basis.

Market Talk:

Just Eat Takeaway.com's Gross Transaction Value Disappoints in 1Q Update

0816 GMT - Just Eat Takeaway.com's 1Q update shows a disappointing gross transaction value, 4% below expectations due to declining order numbers, Bryan Garnier's Clement Genelot says in a research note. "Covid-cohorts are seemingly churning more now that all health restrictions have been removed. But it remains to be seen whether this churn is also due to the inflationary context and potential profitability levers activated by JET," Genelot says. Management is now refocusing on profitability and plans to return to positive Ebitda in 2023, he adds, noting that the share price reaction might be mixed. Shares in the Amsterdam-based food-delivery group trade up 2.5% at EUR26.75. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Just Eat Takeaway's 1Q Update Looks on the Weak Side -- Market Talk

0813 GMT - Just Eat Takeaway.com's 1Q trading update was slightly weak, with gross transaction value one percentage point below consensus and orders four percentage points below, Citi analysts say in a research note. "Despite recent share price weakness, we expect a neutral to slightly negative share price reaction to this update given the growth downgrade, but see the lower losses and 2023 profitability guidance positively," the U.S. bank says. Citi has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of EUR111. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

