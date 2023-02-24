FTSE 100 Ends Week Down as US Inflation Rise Hits Stocks Globally

The FTSE 100 closed Friday down 0.37%, as a rise in U.S. inflation prompted stocks globally to fall sharply. After starting the day in a positive fashion, European markets rolled over into the red, finishing a negative week on a sour note after a hotter-than-expected U.S. core PCE inflation print sent both the U.S. dollar and yields surging, says Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a market comment. "Basic resource stocks have borne the brunt of today's weakness with the stronger U.S. dollar sending metals prices lower, along with mining stocks, led by Anglo American PLC and Rio Tinto PLC, helping to drag the FTSE 100 below the 7,900 level," the U.K. financial-services firm says.

CVS Group 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Demand, Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views

CVS Group PLC said Friday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose, driven by a continued robust demand, and that performance for the full year is in line with market expectations.

Cineworld Has Received Proposals From a Number of Potential Counter Parties

Cineworld Group PLC said Friday that it has received a number of proposals from potential parties to buy some or all of its business, but non involve an all-cash bid for the entire company.

Jupiter Fund Management 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Market Backdrop

Jupiter Fund Management PLC on Friday posted a drop in 2022 pretax profit due to the impact of challenging macroeconomic conditions on market valuations and investor sentiment, and declared a lower dividend.

Trustpilot Appoints Zillah Byng-Thorne as Chairwoman

Trustpilot Group PLC said Friday that current Chair designate and independent nonexecutive director Zillah Byng-Thorne will replace Tim Weller as chairperson of the group with effect from April 3.

Circle Property to Dispose of Remaining Assets, Proposes Delisting

Circle Property PLC said Friday that it intends to delist from London's AIM market as it has agreed to sell its largest remaining asset for around 12.3 million pounds ($14.8 million) in cash which it will return to shareholders.

Kin & Carta Sees FY 2023 Below Market Views Amid Weaker Consumer Spending

Kin & Carta PLC said Friday that it expects fiscal 2023 performance to be below market expectations given the affect of macro headwinds and more cautionary consumer spending.

Avation Shares Rise on Expected FY 2023 Beat

Shares of Avation PLC rose 9.5% upon market opening on Friday after the company said that it expects results for year ending June 30 to be significantly ahead of market expectations.

Cleantech Lithium Eyes Australia Listing

Cleantech Lithium PLC on Friday said it intends to list on Australia's stock exchange and expects trading to start by the third quarter.

IAG Swung to 2022 Net Profit as Covid-19 Restrictions Eased; Sees Further Recovery in 2023 -- Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA said Friday that it experienced a strong recovery in its core markets as the restrictions stemming from the pandemic lifted, and that despite the macro uncertainty and inflation it expects a further recovery in profits in 2023.

MJ Hudson Granted GBP1.5 Mln Loan

MJ Hudson Group PLC on Friday said it reached an agreement for a 1.5 million-pound ($1.8 million) loan to provide it with working capital during its current sales process.

Cora Gold to Raise $19.8 Mln, Surpassing Target

Cora Gold Ltd. said Friday that it will raise $19.8 million through an equity fundraising and convertible loan notes, surpassing its $19.6 million target.

IOG's Fiona MacAulay To Retire as Chair, Esa Ikaheimonen Named As Interim Replacement

IOG PLC on Friday said Chair Fiona MacAulay has decided not to stand for reelection at the company's annual general meeting and that Esa Ikaheimonen will replace her on an interim basis.

Katoro Gold Seeks Shareholder Approval to Issue Shares for Fundraises

Katoro Gold PLC said Friday that is looking for shareholder approval in order to increase its authorities to issue and allot shares.

Cineworld Shares Dive After Takeover Proposal Failure

Shares of Cineworld Group PLC fell as much as 33% on Friday after the company said that it has received a umber of proposals from potential parties to buy some or all of its business but none involve an all-cash bid for the entire company, leaving shareholders empty handed.

FIH Group Chairman Robin Williams to Step Down

FIH Group PLC said Friday that Chairman Robin Williams will step down after the annual general meeting in September because of increasing responsibilities on other company boards.

ASA International's Karin Kersten to Replace Dirk Brouwer as CEO

ASA International Group PLC said Friday Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Dirk Brouwer is stepping down from his role for personal reasons and that it has appointed Karin Kersten to replace him.

London & Associated Properties Names John Heller New Chairman

London & Associated Properties PLC said Friday that it has appointed Chief Executive John Heller as chairman with immediate effect.

IAG Posts Swing to 2022 Net Profit on Core Markets Recovery -- Earnings Review

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA reported a swing to net profit for 2022 and beat consensus as core markets recovered on the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Here is what you need to know:

Woodbois Shareholder Miles Pelham Sells 6% Stake in Company

Woodbois Ltd. said Friday that Miles Pelham has reduced his shareholding in the company to below 3%, from 9.09%.

CVS 1H Trends Could Benefit FY 2023 Performance

1255 GMT - CVS Group reported a positive first half with encouraging trends that are likely to improve full-year earnings, Peel Hunt analysts Charles Hall and Andrew Ford say in a note. The U.K. provider of veterinary services' 1H pretax profit came in at GBP41.1 million, comfortably above Peel Hunt's forecast of GBP39 million, they say. The company is also making progress on its strategy to step-up organic and acquisition spend, both key drivers to achieve its Ebitda target of above GBP200 million by 2027, they add. "The company has a strong (acquisitions) pipeline, and the recent [Competition and Markets Authority] investigation of competitors could provide additional opportunities," the analysts say. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

