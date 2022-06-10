FTSE 100 Falls 2.1% on Friday as US Inflation Bites

The FTSE 100 fell 2.1% on Friday, closing a week in negative terrain as the rate of U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high and the European Central Bank said it would tighten monetary policy. "This puts markets in skittish mode ahead of next week's Fed meeting, as inflation rises again, sparking new debate about whether [Fed Chair Jerome Powell] and co will need to step up their tightening efforts over the summer. Talk of a pause now seems very misplaced," chief market analyst at IG Chris Beauchamp says in a note. Among the biggest falls were miner Anglo American which was down 7.5%, followed by Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust which slipped 6.6%. Leading a short list of risers was engineering and industrial-software company Aveva, which rose 2.35%.

Centrica Seeks to Reopen UK's Largest Gas Storage Site, FT Reports

Centrica PLC has submitted an application to reopen the Rough gas storage site off the eastern coast of England, The Financial Times reports.

M.P. Evans Five-Month Production Flat on Year; Proposes Increased Dividend

M.P. Evans Group PLC said Friday that fresh fruit bunch production and crops from the company's associated scheme smallholders for the five months ended May 31 were effectively flat on year and that it was proposing an increased dividend for 2021.

ProCook Group Warns on FY 2023 Performance Hit from Cost-of-Living Crisis

ProCook Group PLC said Friday that its performance is being hurt by the current cost-of-living crisis, and that it now expects to report a much lower adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2023, with revenue in line with the prior year.

Netcall Wins $19M Contract With Financial Services Firm; Now Expects Higher FY 2023 Adj Ebitda

Netcall PLC said Friday that it has secured a $19 million contract with an S&P 500 financial-services company, and that it now anticipates that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for fiscal 2023 will be significantly above its previous expectations.

Midatech Pharma Chairman Rolf Stahel to Retire; Appoints Stephen Parker to Role

Midatech Pharma PLC said Friday that Chairman Rolf Stahel, who is also a nonexecutive director, intends to retire after the next annual general meeting, and that Stephen Parker will be appointed as nonexecutive chairman following the AGM.

Light Science Expects FY 2022 Pretax Loss Due to Sales Pipeline Challenges

Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC said Friday that for fiscal 2022 it now expects to report revenue around 35% below market expectations and a pretax loss of around two million pounds ($2.5 million) due to sales pipeline challenges.

Ergomed Sees 2022 In Line With Expectations

Ergomed PLC said Friday that organic growth has continued and year-to-date revenue has increased in line with prior trends, with the board expecting business growth and full-year results in line with current market expectations.

Fortum Sells Stake in Electric Vehicle Charging Point Operator to Infracapital For $85 Mln

Finnish energy group Fortum Oyj said Friday that it is selling its 30% stake in electric vehicle charging point operator Recharge AS to Infracapital for around 80 million euros ($85.0 million).

Origin Enterprises Nonexecutive Chairman Rose Hynes to Step Down; 3Q Performance Strong

Origin Enterprises PLC said Friday that Nonexecutive Chairwoman Rose Hynes won't seek reelection at November's annual general meeting, and that it performed strongly across all segments during the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Genel Energy CEO to Step Down After Not Receiving Enough Votes at AGM

Genel Energy PLC said Friday that Chief Executive Officer Bill Higgs has agreed to step down after not receiving the required 50% majority of votes in favor of re-election at the company's annual general meeting.

Serabi Gold Pretax Profit Rose in 2021 on Higher Revenue; Warns of Lower 2022 Revenue

Serabi Gold PLC said Friday that its pretax profit rose in 2021 as revenue increased due to higher gold production, and that it expects revenue to fall in 2022.

Pagero Gets Low Level Support for GBP61.5 Mln Tungsten Takeover

Pagero Group AB said Friday that it has received acceptances from shareholders owning 0.05% of Tungsten Corp. shares to which its 61.5 million-pound ($76.8 million) takeover for the London-listed company relate to.

RSV Vaccine Trial Bodes Well For GSK's R&D Productivity

0848 GMT - GlaxoSmithKline gains 0.5% after the drug group said trials showed effectiveness of its potential respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine in adults aged 60 and over. The strong results reinforce GSK's leading position in the race to secure a stake in the older-adult RSV vaccine market, worth about GBP5 billion, Berenberg says. "While the specific efficacy figure hasn't yet been announced, we're encouraged by all aspects of today's commentary and look forward to detailed data publication before year-end," Berenberg analysts say in a note. "This positive read-out starts to move the needle in the right direction for GSK's research & development productivity. We remain positive on the stock." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Origin Enterprises FY 2022 Guidance Prompts EPS Forecast Upgrades

0838 GMT - Ireland-based agri-services group Origin Enterprises issued a strong third-quarter update, with performance and momentum continuing into the fourth quarter across all regions and segments and an upgrade to its adjusted diluted earnings-per-share guidance, Akhil Patel and Clive Black, analysts at Shore Capital, say in a note. This upgrade has prompted the U.K. investment group to raise its adjusted diluted EPS forecast to 65.6 Euro cents from 55.1 Euro cents, but its fiscal 2023 estimates remain unchanged as a conservative approach, they say. The shares should start rerating once trading conditions are more normalized, less dependent on weather conditions and as the product mix transitions to higher margin activities and products, they say. Shore Capital has a buy rating on the stock. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

