FTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Property Stocks Biggest Losers

0917 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index drops 0.5%, or 32 points, to 7393 as losses for industrial and property stocks offset gains for oil and banking shares. Standard Chartered, NatWest, HSBC and Barclays are among a few top-flight risers while BP, Harbour Energy and Shell gain despite a 1.2% fall in Brent crude to $80.25 a barrel. Still, losers include safety-equipment supplier Halma, steam-systems company Spirax-Sarco Engineering and chemical group Croda International. Property-related stocks Segro, Land Securities, Persimmon and British Land also drop. Meanwhile, official data showed U.K. retail sales volumes falling 0.4% in November after October's 0.9% rise. "Retail sales fell overall in November, driven by a notable drop for online retailers," Office for National Statistics director of economic statistics Darren Morgan writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

BT Group to Combine Enterprise and Global Units

BT Group PLC said Friday that it plans to merge its global and enterprise units into a single B2B unit--BT Business--in a move that is expected to deliver annualized cost savings of at least 100 million pounds ($121.8 million) by the end of fiscal 2025.

Taylor Wimpey's Chair Irene Dorner to Step Down

Taylor Wimpey PLC said Friday that Chair Irene Dorner will step down from the board due to family reasons with effect on April 27, at the conclusion of the annual general meeting.

RS Group CEO Lindsley Ruth to Step Down for Personal Reasons

RS Group PLC said Friday that Chief Executive Officer Lindsley Ruth is stepping down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Hollywood Bowl Posts FY 2022 Pretax Profit Beat, Raises Dividend

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC on Friday reported a huge rise in its pretax profit for the full year as strong customer leisure demand boosted its revenue and exceeded prepandemic levels.

Rank Group's Five-Month Revenue Slightly Rose Supported by Spanish Business

Rank Group PLC said Friday that its like-for-like net gaming revenue, or NGR, slightly rose in the five months of fiscal 2023 supported by its Spanish business.

Fulham Shore 1H Pretax Profit Fell Amid Higher Costs

Fulham Shore PLC said Friday that pretax profit for first half of fiscal 2023 fell after booking higher costs and despite increased revenue.

WH Ireland Guides for Full-Year Loss After 1H Swung to Loss

W.H. Ireland Group PLC said Friday that it swung to a first-half pretax loss, hit by challenging conditions that would likely lead to a full-year loss.

Infrastructure India to Report Net Liability Position in FY 2022 Accounts

Infrastructure India PLC said Friday that it expects to report a net liability position in its accounts for the year ended March 31, 2022, later this month, adding that they haven't been prepared on a going concern basis due to its financing position.

Bank of Ireland Hikes NII Guidance, Sees Hit From IFRS 17 Implementation

Bank of Ireland Group PLC on Friday hiked its net interest income guidance for 2022 but said that it estimates a dent in its operating profit and net asset value from the implementation of IFRS 17 in 2023.

Real Good Food Shares Fall After Widened 1H Pretax Loss Amid Deteriorating Backdrop

Real Good Food PLC shares fell on Friday after the company said that pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 has widened, amid a revenue drop due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Uniphar's Planned Acquisition of Navi Fails After Regulator Blocks Deal

Uniphar PLC said Friday that its planned acquisition of Navi Group won't complete after failing to get approval from the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

