FTSE 100 Falls; Retailers Retreat After Poor U.K. Data

0759 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.2% in early trade to 6924.94, led by retailers after official data showed U.K. retail sales dropped by 1.4% during September, suggesting consumers are reining in spending in response to high inflation. JD Sports Fashion is the biggest faller, down 4.5%, while Frasers Group loses 3.2%, Ocado is down 2.2% and Next falls 1.9%. InterContinental Hotels loses 3.5% following the resignation of its CFO. Broadly, concerns remain about U.K. political uncertainty after Thursday's resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. U.K. stocks also track falls elsewhere following further rises in U.S. Treasury yields amid concerns about further aggressive U.S. rate rises, as well as weak results from Snap. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

London Stock Exchange 3Q Total Income Rose Amid Growth Across All Divisions

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that its performance in the third quarter was strong and that growth was robust across all its businesses.

InterContinental Hotels 3Q Revenue Per Available Room Rose Ahead of Prepandemic Level

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Friday that its revenue per available room increased 28% on year in the third quarter and that it was 2.7% higher than the comparable period in 2019.

Rightmove Appoints New CEO; Company Performance in Line With Views

Rightmove PLC on Friday said that performance is in line with expectations, backing its full-year views amid progress on its strategy, and that Johan Svanstrom will be appointed as chief executive officer.

Flutter Entertainment CFO Jonathan Hill to Take on New COO Role

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hill will be stepping down from his role and move to a newly-created position of group chief operating officer, and that it has appointed InterContinental Hotels Group PLC CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson as his replacement.

Deliveroo 3Q Gross Transaction Value Increased, Lowers 2022 GTV Guidance Range

Deliveroo PLC said in a trading update Friday that gross transaction value rose 8% on year on a reported basis and lowered the top end of the range of its full-year guidance.

Alpha FX Sees 2022 Profit Materially Ahead of Views Amid Higher Interest Rates

Alpha FX Group PLC said Friday that profit for the full year is expected to be materially ahead of expectations driven by higher income from interest rates, and that revenue growth is consistent.

Wickes Group 3Q Total Sales Rose; Warns on Energy Costs

Wickes Group PLC said Friday that total sales rose in its third quarter, and that energy costs could jump when its energy contract ends in March.

M&C Saatchi Calls Meetings for Oct. 31 to Consider Next Fifteen Takeover Proposal

M&C Saatchi PLC said Friday that it has called meetings for Oct. 31 to consider Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC's proposed takeover for the company, but says it can't recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the deal given the implied value of the proposal.

Essentra 3Q Revenue Grew 11%, Driven by Price Increases

Essentra PLC said Friday that third quarter revenue grew 11% on year on a like-for-like basis as it mitigated inflationary pressures through higher pricing.

ProCook Backs FY 2023 Profit Views on Pre-Christmas Performance Boost

ProCook Group PLC said Friday that it expects fiscal 2023 profit in line with its guidance, despite a challenging backdrop, as it benefits from recent performance improvement ahead of the Christmas period.

InterContinental Hotels CFO Departure Seen as a Negative

0748 GMT - The resignation of InterContinental Hotels Group chief financial officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson is a negative as he was widely respected by investors, Citi analysts Leo Carrington and Daniela Riu say in a research note. Third-quarter revenue per available room was in line with consensus, they say, but adjusted net system growth looks light at 2.6% when compared to the company target of 4%. Comments on lower levels of new hotel opening activity on an industry-wide level are also a note of caution, they add. Citi has a sell rating on the stock with a target price of 4,450 pence. Shares trade down 3.5% at 4,404.00 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

London Stock Exchange's Subscription Values Could Support 4Q Results

0742 GMT - The London Stock Exchange is likely to benefit from improved annual subscription values and supportive exchange rates after reporting an overall solid 3Q performance in line with estimates, analysts at Citi say in a note. The stock-exchange and financial-information company's revenue was 1% ahead of consensus, driven by positive foreign-exchange trends, while cost of sales was 9% above expectations, they note. Ahead of 4Q, the company is likely to benefit from further progress in annual subscription values and supportive foreign-exchange tailwinds, they add. Citi has a buy rating on the stock. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

