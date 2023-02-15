Advanced search
FTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After -2-

02/15/2023 | 04:20am EST
0839 GMT - Barclays's guidance for the year ahead is unambitious, says RBC Capital Markets in a note after the U.K. bank posted fourth-quarter results below market views. "The operating environment is currently very good for U.K. banks, however we see more risk at BARC vs. peers that an 'unknown-unknown' derails the positive story," says analyst Benjamin Toms. Interest-rate sensitivity from lower-than-expected deposit betas in the U.K. is providing useful momentum to the bank's income statement, but not as much as some peers, says the analyst. RBC has a sector perform rating on the stock. Shares drop 8.1% at 172.1 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Barclays Recent Rally Points to Changing Fortunes Despite 4Q Blow

0849 GMT - Barclays's fourth-quarter update may weigh on the stock in the short term, but the spike in the share price over the past three months could point to changing fortunes for the U.K. bank, Interactive Investor says. "There is little doubting either the financial strength or the breadth of income streams which the bank has at its disposal, and the market consensus of the shares as a buy will likely remain intact as investors look through the current challenges to the prospects of tomorrow," head of markets Richard Hunter says. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 0419ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -8.42% 171.8 Delayed Quote.18.17%
FTSE 100 -0.09% 7947.16 Delayed Quote.6.59%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.26% 1158.8 Real-time Quote.6.18%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.05% 1616.92 Real-time Quote.6.40%
MOST READ NEWS

