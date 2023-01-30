FTSE 100 Falls as Investors Await Rate Rises; CEO News Dents L&G

FTSE 100 Falls as Markets Await More Rate Rises; CEO News Dents L&G

0939 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.1% to 7756.33 as traders start the week in cautious mode ahead of expected interest-rate rises from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank later this week. Key economic data, culminating in monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday, alongside earnings from some of the biggest U.S. tech names are also awaited this week. Legal & General falls 2% after the insurer said CEO Nigel Wilson plans to retire from the board after 10 years in the role. Standard Chartered and Frasers Group are down more than 2%. Unilever rises 0.9%, however, after appointing Hein Schumacher as its new CEO. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher as New CEO

Unilever PLC said Monday that it has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new chief executive officer, replacing Alan Jope who announced in September his plan to retire from the company.

---

Shell to Reduce Size of Executive Committee to Improve Performance

Shell PLC said Monday that it will reduce its executive committee from nine to seven members to further simplify the organization and improve performance.

---

Legal & General CEO Nigel Wilson to Retire

Legal & General Group PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Nigel Wilson plans to retire from the board after 10 years in the role, and that it will start the search for his replacement.

---

SThree FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Record Net Fee Performance

SThree PLC said Monday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose as it booked record net fee performance.

---

888 CEO to Immediately Leave Role

888 Holdings PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Itai Pazner will immediately leave his role.

---

Finsbury Food Buys Lees Foods for GBP5.7 Mln

Finsbury Food Group PLC said Monday that it has bought confectionery maker Lees Foods Ltd. for 5.7 million pounds ($7.1 million) in cash.

---

Capital & Counties Properties Says Business Conditions Have Been Positive

Capital & Counties Properties PLC said Monday that trading conditions across the Covent Garden estate have been positive over the past year, with Christmas like-for-like customer sales exceeding prepandemic levels.

---

Shaftesbury 1Q Occupier Levels Rose; Declares Interim Dividend

Shaftesbury PLC on Monday said its first-quarter occupier turnover was 42% higher than the previous year when it was affected by the Omicron coronavirus variant, and declared an interim dividend.

---

888 Suspends Some Online Activities Amid Compliance Investigation

888 Holdings PLC said Monday that it has suspended VIP activities in certain online markets pending the outcome of an internal compliance investigation.

---

Computacenter Sees 2022 Result Slightly Ahead of Guidance

Computacenter PLC said Monday that it expects its 2022 performance to be slightly ahead of guidance after a strong fourth quarter but anticipates inflationary pressures to continue into 2023.

---

Civitas Social Housing Sees Continued Rent Growth in 3Q

Civitas Social Housing PLC said Monday that received rents have continued to grow in its third quarter, with collections in line with expectations.

---

Personal Group 2022 Revenue Rose; Sees Profitable Growth in 2023

Personal Group Holdings PLC said Monday that revenue grew in 2022 and that it expects profitable growth in 2023.

---

Unilever Taps Dairy Boss as New CEO -- Update

By Peter Stiff

---

Centralnic to Report Record Revenue, Market-Beating Earnings for 2022

Centralnic Group PLC said Monday that it expects to report record revenue for 2022 and to beat market forecasts, driven largely by the growth of the online marketing segment.

---

DP Eurasia Expects to Beat 2022 Adjusted Ebitda Views After Jump in Sales

DP Eurasia NV said Monday that it expects to beat adjusted core profit expectations for 2022 as it reported a rise in group system sales for the year.

---

Impellam Sees 2022 Results Ahead of Views, Declares Special Dividend After Disposal

Impellam Group PLC on Monday said it sees 2022 results come in ahead of expectations and that it is selling its regional specialist and healthcare staffing businesses, leading it to declare another special dividend of 77.7 pence per share once the transaction is completed.

---

Sopheon to Report Market Beating 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda

Sopheon PLC said Monday that it expects to report a rise in 2022 revenue and adjusted Ebitda and to beat market forecasts.

---

Inspired Energy Shares Rise as 2022 Revenue, Ebitda Expected to Beat Forecasts

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC rose as much as 15% in early trade on Monday after the company said that its 2022 revenue beat market expectations on a strong final half of the year and a higher-than-than expected growth in its optimization services.

---

Norcros CEO to Step Down; Replacement Appointed

Norcros PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Nick Kelsall has decided to retire after 30 years with the company, and that Thomas Willcocks has been appointed as his successor.

---

Lenta Sales Rose 11% in 2022

Lenta PLC said Monday that sales rose 11% on year in 2022, despite lower consumer confidence denting its fourth-quarter results.

Market Talk:

Unilever's Appointment of External CEO Is Welcomed

0847 GMT - Unilever's new Chief Executive Hein Schumacher should be welcomed by investors despite being relatively unknown, RBC Capital Markets analysts James Edwardes Jones and Emma Letheren say in a research note. The company is seen needing a cultural and organizational shake-up, they say. "That said, we think it will be a while before any results materialize at Unilever," they say. "It usually takes about 18 months before we see evidence of improved execution and a re-rating of the shares of a consumer staples company." RBC Capital Markets has a sector perform rating on the stock with a price target of 3,900 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

Oil Slips With OPEC+ Meeting in Focus

0843 GMT - Oil prices fall as investors await a busy week of meetings by global central banks and OPEC+. Brent crude oil is down 0.9% at $85.64 a barrel while WTI falls 1.1% to $78.80 a barrel. OPEC and their Russia-led allies are unlikely to adjust their output levels when they meet on Wednesday, and are expected to await more information about China's reopening and Russian production, ING says. "We do not expect any change in output policy from the group, given the lingering uncertainty that overshadows the market, both from a supply and demand perspective," the bank says in a note. Focus this week is also on the Fed's meeting Wednesday and the ECB and Bank of England's meeting Thursday. (william.horner@wsj.com)

