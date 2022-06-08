FTSE 100 Falls as Miners Drop; Oil, Industrials Gain

0818 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index drops 0.2%, or 17 points to 7581 as losses for mining and Asia-focused financial stocks offset gains for oil and industrial shares. Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Antofagasta are the biggest fallers in the mining sector as metal prices trade mixed, while HSBC, Standard Chartered and Prudential also retreat. Still, Aveva Group reverses early modest losses to stand 1.4% higher after the industrial-software group swung to a pretax loss in the year to March. BP and Shell rise as Brent crude gains 0.5% to $121.12 a barrel and industrial-turnaround specialist Melrose Industries advances 8% after it said it was starting a GBP500 million share-buyback program. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

AstraZeneca Says Evusheld Effective in Trials With High-Risk Covid-19 Patients

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that trials on high-risk patients showed that the Evusheld drug provides significant protection against Covid-19.

Berkeley Appoints Michael Dobson as Next Chairman

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Michael Dobson as the next nonexecutive chairman of the company.

City Pub Group May Sales 5% Ahead of 2019

City Pub Group PLC said Wednesday that like-for-like sales for May were 5% ahead of the same month in 2019 and that last week's business, including the Jubilee Bank Holiday, was particularly strong, with like-for-like sales up more than 20% versus 2019.

Keywords Studios Confident in FY View After Strong Start to the Year

Keywords Studios PLC said Wednesday that it is confident its full-year performance will be in line with current expectations as it has made a positive start to the year with organic revenue growth in the first four months.

Keywords Studios to Buy Forgotten Empires for Up to $32.5 Mln

Keywords Studios PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to buy game-development studio Forgotten Empires, LLC for up to $32.5 million to further strengthen its offering as a technical and creative services platform for the videogame industry.

WH Smith Appoints Annette Court as Next Chairwoman; Henry Staunton to Retire Nov. 30

WH Smith PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Annette Court as its next chairwoman, replacing Henry Staunton on Dec. 1.

Challenger Energy to Defend Against Predator's Legal Claims

Challenger Energy Group PLC said Wednesday that it will defend against any legal proceedings to be issued by Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC.

Aveva Misses Market Views, Swings to FY 2022 Pretax Loss on Higher Costs

Aveva Group PLC on Wednesday missed analysts' consensus views as it swung to a pretax loss for fiscal 2022 after booking higher costs, and said it expects the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Moscow to hurt revenue as it has ceased new business in Russia.

Workspace Group Swung to FY 2022 Pretax Profit as Demand Returned to Prepandemic Levels

Workspace Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax profit for fiscal 2022 as demand returned to prepandemic levels.

Wizz Air FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs; Will Report 1Q 2023 Operating Loss

Wizz Air Holdings PLC said Wednesday that its pretax loss widened for fiscal 2022 after booking higher costs, and that it expects to report an operating loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

SDX Energy Reports Another Gas Discovery in Egypt

SDX Energy PLC said Wednesday that the MA-1X well made a gas discovery at the Mohsen prospect in South Disouq, onshore Egypt.

VP Swung to Profit in FY 2022

VP PLC on Wednesday reported a profit for the year ended March 31 as its performance recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Aveva Shares Merit Caution After FY Loss

0814 GMT - Aveva Group reverses early losses and is last up 1.6% after the industrial-software group swung to a pretax loss in the year to March and said it expects the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Moscow to hit revenue as it has ceased new business in Russia. Citigroup, which downgraded the stock to sell from neutral earlier this week, said the results were broadly as expected following a trading update last month. "However, we remain cautious given overly optimistic consensus expectations for FY24-26 and overhang from the possibility of a reset of mid-term targets," Citi analysts say in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Wizz Air's 1Q 2023 Operating Loss Guidance to Hurt Shares

0741 GMT - Wizz Air said it expects to report an operating loss in 1Q 2023, which will be higher than the EUR108.6 million loss reported in 1Q 2022, Manikandan Subash Chandran, an analyst at Citi, says in a note. This would be due to higher CASK--or cost of available seat-kilometer--and a subdued RASK--or revenue per available seat-kilometer--Chandran says. Furthermore, the airline is expected to report a 1Q foreign exchange loss driven by the depreciation of the euro against the dollar, Chandran says. "We think the shares could react negatively on operating loss guidance for 1Q 2023 and we anticipate downgrades to FY 2023 consensus estimates," he says. Citi rates the stock sell and has a GBP23 target price. Shares are down 2.1% at 2,703 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

