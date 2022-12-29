FTSE 100 Falls as Oil Stocks Lose Ground

1013 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.3% to 7476.61 in morning trade, tracking losses in Asian stocks overnight, with heavyweight oil-linked stocks among the biggest fallers as crude oil prices drop. Optimism over China reversing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions has been offset by concerns about rising cases in the country, with some nations, including the U.S. and Italy, reimposing restrictions on travelers arriving from China, analysts say. British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines is the biggest faller, down 1.7%, while oil giant BP loses 1% and Shell is down 0.7%. Copper miner Antofagasta also falls 0.9%, while real estate stocks are mostly lower. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Allergy Therapeutics' Shares to Be Halted Jan 3 Due to FY 2022 Accounts Delay

Allergy Therapeutics PLC said Thursday that trading in its shares will be suspended on Jan. 3 due to a delay in completing the audit for its fiscal 2022 accounts, which won't be published by the Dec. 31 deadline.

---

Kazera Global Delays FY 2022 Results, Shares to be Suspended

Kazera Global PLC on Thursday said it is pushing back the publication of its results for fiscal 2022 and that its shares will be suspended from Tuesday.

---

PRS REIT Gets Extension to GBP150 Mln Credit Facility

PRS REIT PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to an extension to its 150 million pound ($180.3 million) credit facility with Lloyds/RBS, providing it with extra time and flexibility to explore its funding options.

---

Ferrexpo Aware Owner Kostyantin Zhevago Detained by French Authorities

Ferrexpo PLC said on Thursday that it is aware its Nonexecutive Director Kostyantin Zhevago has been detained by the French authorities in France.

---

Bidstack Group Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli Resigns

Bidstack Group PLC said Thursday that Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli is resigning from his role and from the board.

