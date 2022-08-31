FTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Bets Weigh

0806 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.4% to 7341 points following declines in U.S. and Asia stock markets after strong U.S. data fuelled expectations for further interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. "The summer euphoria continues to be squeezed out of the stock markets, as investors tread more carefully, anxious about the implications of a fast pace of hikes in interest rates," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter writes. "Another negative session on Wall Street spilled over into trading in Asia and there has been a lacklustre start for the FTSE 100 which fell back in early trade." Utility and pharmaceutical stocks fall along with Unilever after the consumer goods giant's advert for laundry detergent Persil was banned for being misleading. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Bank of Ireland Appoints Gavin Kelly as Interim CEO

Bank of Ireland Group PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Gavin Kelly as its interim chief executive and executive director while it searches for the successor of outgoing Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh.

GRC International FY 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed as Billings Rose

GRC International Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax loss narrowed for fiscal 2022 as overall and recurring billings increased.

Shoe Zone Sees FY 2022 Adjusted Pretax Profit of Not Less Than GBP10.5 Mln

Shoe Zone PLC said on Wednesday that it expects an adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2022 to be at least 10.5 million pounds ($12.2 million), driven by a better-than-expected performance.

Dalata Hotel Swung to 1H Pretax Profit as Revenue Rose 9% Above 2019 Levels

Dalata Hotel Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax profit in the first half of 2022 as revenue rose 9% above levels seen in 2019, and that it is cautiously optimistic about its performance for the remainder of the year.

Bank of Cyprus 1H Pretax Profit Jumped, Boosted by Interest-Rate Environment

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC on Wednesday reported a significant rise in pretax profit for the first half of 2022 on the back of an improving interest-rate environment and a strong performance in net fee and commission income.

Polarean Imaging 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Greater Expenses, FX Losses

Polarean Imaging PLC said Wednesday that its first-half pretax loss widened despite a rise in revenue on higher operating expenses and foreign-exchange losses, and that it is approaching a potential commercial launch.

System1 to Launch Strategic Review for Growth, Increasing Shareholder Value

System1 Group PLC said Wednesday that it has decided to undertake a review of its strategic options to expand the business and increase shareholder value.

Fulham Shore Says Performance Resilient, in Line With Views Despite Challenges

Fulham Shore PLC said Wednesday that its performance to date was resilient and in line with management expectations despite the turmoil in the U.K. economy and recent train strikes.

Cake Box Warns About Missing FY 2023 Market Views Due to Lower than Expected Franchise Sales

Cake Box Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it expects to miss market expectations for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as a result of a worsened trading environment and lower-than-expected sales at the franchise level during July and August.

Esken's Renewables Business on Track to Meet FY 2023 Views; Sees Small Ebitda Hit to Aviation

Esken Ltd. said Wednesday that its renewables business is on track to meet its earnings expectations for fiscal 2023, though it also expects a small Ebitda hit to its aviation business as its airport logistics partner ceases operations.

Market Talk:

European Natural-Gas Prices Edge Higher on Nord Stream Nervousness

0805 GMT - European natural-gas prices climb after Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream pipeline. The region's benchmark gas futures gained 3.5% to EUR279.31 a megawatt hour, a muted response as Gazprom had announced the closure but not yet confirmed the precise time. Gazprom said the closure is for maintenance and will last until Sept. 3. The shutdown will add to Western worries that Russia is intentionally constraining gas supplies to Europe as leverage in the geopolitical contest in Ukraine. Market participants are concerned that flows may not resume when the maintenance ends. "The market will nervously await the scheduled resumption of flows later in the week," ING says in a note. (william.horner@wsj.com)

