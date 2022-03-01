Log in
FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings; -2-

03/01/2022 | 04:49am EST
0901 GMT - Abrdn's limited focus on environmental, social and governance issues could have a short-term impact on net flows, RBC Capital Markets says. With its ESG product offering less-developed compared with peers, the company is less likely to benefit from the ESG surge, it says. RBC forecasts ESG in investment strategy to become the default for European investors and the proportion of flows into this strategy to increase further to 68% by 2023. RBC has an underperform rating on the stock and a target price of 225 pence a share. Shares are down 2.2% at 202.1 pence. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

Shell Names Veteran Executive as CFO Following HQ Move to London

0853 GMT - Shell PLC names Sinead Gorman, a finance executive with the oil giant since 1999, as chief financial officer effective April 1. Ms. Gorman will be based in London and replaces Jessica Uhl, CFO for the last five years of her 17-year Shell career, who oversaw the company's share-structure change and headquarters move to London in the past year. That move consolidated the company's U.K.-Dutch structure and shed the old Royal Dutch Shell PLC name, in changes executives said would help Shell simplify and focus on its transition to lower-carbon energy. Ms. Uhl's family circumstances rule out long-term relocation to the U.K., the company says. Ms. Gorman's experience includes trading and business development in addition to finance and she is currently executive vice president for finance in Shell's global upstream business, incorporating oil and gas exploration and transport. (jenny.strasburg@wsj.com)

---

European Currencies Vulnerable Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis as Safe Havens Benefit

0835 GMT - Worries over the Russia-Ukraine crisis should continue to support safe-haven currencies, but the whole bloc of European currencies looks vulnerable, ING says. "The U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc remain supported in the near term amid lingering uncertainty over the conflict and the impact of sanctions," ING analysts say in a note. Among G10 currencies, the Swedish krona, pound and euro are likely to suffer the most if sanctions start affecting the flow of Russian gas into Europe, while the Norwegian krone may rise as a result, they say. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Dow Jones Newswires; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0448ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / NORWEGIAN KRONER (GBP/NOK) -0.02% 11.82237 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -0.15% 9.86885 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
FTSE 100 -0.52% 7416.87 Delayed Quote.1.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.20% 101.39 Delayed Quote.32.21%
NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWISS FRANC (NOK/CHF) 0.14% 10.359 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
PLC S.P.A. -0.77% 1.94 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
SHELL PLC -0.95% 23.365 Real-time Quote.22.04%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.26% 114.768 Delayed Quote.0.45%
US DOLLAR / NORWEGIAN KRONER (USD/NOK) -0.03% 8.8069 Delayed Quote.1.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.65% 94.202 Delayed Quote.11.96%
WTI 2.57% 98.538 Delayed Quote.25.71%
