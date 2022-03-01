FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings; Russia-Ukraine Crisis Weighs

FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings And Russia-Ukraine Crisis Weighs

0928 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.2% to 7444 points as investors wade through corporate earnings and stay cautious amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Market anxiety resurfaced after ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials failed to produce a breakthrough," UBS Global Wealth Management analysts say. Bookmaker Flutter Entertainment, chemicals group Croda International, asset manager Abrdn and inspection and product-testing company Intertek decline after posting full-year results. Anglo-Russian mining group Polymetal falls 5.1% despite posting a 7% rise in ore reserves for 2021. Mining shares gain as commodity prices gain while Russian steelmaker Evraz recovers some ground, rising 3.7%, after recent losses. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Intertek 2021 Profit Rose on Revenue Growth, Higher Margins

Intertek Group PLC on Tuesday reported a higher profit for 2021, reflecting higher revenue and margins.

---

Croda International 2021 Pretax Profit Rose on Pandemic Recovery

Croda International PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for 2021 rose, with all of its businesses delivering underlying growth ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

---

Shell Names Sinead Gorman as CFO, Replacing Jessica Uhl

Shell PLC said Tuesday that it has named Sinead Gorman as its incoming chief financial officer, effective April 1, while current CFO Jessica Uhl will step down on March 31.

---

Travis Perkins Swung to 2021 Pretax Profit on Coronavirus Recovery

Travis Perkins PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax profit in 2021 as it recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, reinstating dividends.

---

Fiske 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed on Increased Management Fees

Fiske PLC said Tuesday that its pretax loss narrowed in the first half of fiscal 2022 as revenue rose on increased investment management-fee income.

---

Abrdn 2021 Pretax Profit Rose; Keeps FY Dividend Unchanged

Abrdn PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for 2021 rose on the back of positive market movements and reduced net outflows, and maintained its total dividend payout.

---

Revolution Bars Swung to Pretax Profit in 1H; Outlook Positive

Revolution Bars Group PLC reported on Tuesday a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 amid the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

---

Polyus Reports 4Q Profit Fell, Backs 2022 Guidance

Polyus PJSC on Tuesday reported a lower profit for the fourth quarter, and reiterated production guidance for 2022.

---

Tibergest PTE Gets Low-Level Acceptances for Photo-Me International Offer

Tibergest PTE Ltd., a company owned by Photo-Me International PLC Chief Executive Serge Crasnianski, said Tuesday that it has received acceptances from shareholders owning 65,774 Photo-Me shares.

---

Calnex Solutions Sees FY 2022 Meeting Market Views; FY 2023 Above Expectations

Calnex Solutions PLC said Tuesday that it expects its fiscal 2022 performance to meet market views after persistently strong progress in the second half, and expects fiscal 2023 revenue and operating to exceed market expectations.

---

Corporation Financiere Gets Low-Level Acceptances for CIP Merchant Offer

Corporation Financiere Europeenne SA said Tuesday that it has received acceptances for its mandatory 30.3 million-pound ($40.6 million) offer for CIP Merchant Capital Ltd. from shareholders owning 0.32% of CIP's issued share capital to which the offer relates.

---

Reach's 2021 Pretax Profit, Revenue Increased on Digital Growth

Reach PLC said Tuesday that revenue and pretax profit rose for 2021 as digital growth more than offset a decline in print, though it expects 2022 profit will be hit by print-driven cost inflation.

---

Man Group 2021 Pretax Profit, Assets Under Management Rose on Positive Markets Trend

Man Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit in 2021 rose as assets under management increased 20%, driven by positive momentum in markets.

---

Essensys 1H Revenue Rose Amid Higher US Recurring Revenue Growth

Essensys PLC said Tuesday that revenue increased in the first half of fiscal 2022, marked by continuing U.S. recurring revenue growth and resilient global customer demand, and said the board remains confident about the group's future growth.

---

Volvere Sees Swing to Pretax Profit in 2021

Volvere PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report a swing to a small pretax profit and higher revenue for 2021.

---

Dalata Hotel Group 2021 Loss Narrowed as Revenue Recovered Partially

Dalata Hotel Group PLC on Tuesday reported a narrowed loss for 2021 as its revenue recovered to 40% of pre-coronavirus levels.

---

XP Power 2021 Pretax Profit Fell After US Legal Costs

XP Power Ltd. said Tuesday that pretax profit fell in 2021 after it booked costs associated with a continuing legal case in North America.

---

Essensys Share Fall After Warning on FY 2022 Due to Covid-19 Hit

Shares in Essensys PLC on Tuesday fell after the company said the board expects to miss market expectations for fiscal 2022 due to a delay in the progress of go-to-market activities amid Covid-19, despite also seeing revenue growth in the first half.

---

Advanced Oncotherapy Expects Tumor Treatment System to Be Fully Operational This Summer

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC said Tuesday that it expects its LIGHT tumor treatment system to be fully operational this summer.

---

Cornerstone FS Names Robert O'Brien as Interim COO of Main Operating Subsidiary

Cornerstone FS PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Robert O'Brien to the newly-created position of interim chief operating officer of its principal operating subsidiary, FXPress Payment Services Ltd.

---

PPHE Hotel Group 2021 Pretax Loss Narrowed, Expects Further Recovery

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd. said Tuesday that its pretax loss for 2021 narrowed and revenue rose despite periods of operating restrictions across its markets, and that it expects further recovery as coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions ease.

---

Rotork 2021 Profit Fell as Revenue Was Hurt by Supply-Chain Issues

Rotork PLC on Tuesday reported a profit drop for 2021, as supply-chain constraints hurt the business.

---

Mobile Streams Says Monthly Revenue Rises Significantly; Prepares for Huawei Users

Mobile Streams PLC said Tuesday that its monthly revenue is now more than $150,000, nearly doubling since December, and it has begun the process of making its content available to Huawei Technologies Co. handset users.

---

PCI-PAL 1H Pretax Loss Narrows; Sees FY in Line With Market Views

PCI-PAL PLC said Tuesday that pretax loss narrowed in the first half of fiscal 2022 on a rise in revenue, and that it remains on track to meet its market forecasts for the current financial year.

---

XP Power Chairman James Peters to Retire in 2023

XP Power Ltd. said Tuesday that Chairman James Peters intends to retire after the general meeting in April 2023.

---

Braemar Shipping Services to Sell Logistics Division to Vertom Cory Holdings

Braemar Shipping Services PLC said Tuesday that it has completed the disposal of its logistics division Cory Brothers to the newly formed subsidiary Vertom Cory Holdings Ltd.

---

Barkby Group Managing Director Rupert Fraser Steps Down

Barkby Group PLC said Tuesday that its managing director, Rupert Fraser, is stepping down from the board with immediate effect.

---

Powerhouse Energy Group Chairman Steps Down; Shares Rise

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC shares rose Tuesday after it said that Nonexecutive Chairman James Greenstreet will step down and named Russell Ward named as his replacement with immediate effect.

---

Scholium Group Appoints Bernard Shapero as CEO and Philip Tansey as Part-Time CFO

Scholium Group PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Bernard Shapero as chief executive officer and Philip Tansey as part-time chief financial officer with immediate effect.

---

More Acquisitions Plans to Float on London Stock Exchange; Raises GBP1.2 Mln

More Acquisitions PLC, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, said Tuesday that it has raised 1.2 million pounds ($1.6 million) via an oversubscribed placing and plans to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Market Talk:

Shell's Russia Exit Will Have Modest Financial Impact

0921 GMT - Shell's decision to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom will have a modest overall impact, ING says. The assets generated earnings of $700 million last year, accounting for around 3% of annual profits, which is comparable to a Brent move of just $1-$2 per barrel, the Dutch bank estimates. "We do not believe the share price will move materially on the back of Shell's news to give up on its JVs with Gazprom yesterday evening. Certainly not after BP and Equinor making the move to leave Russia a day earlier," ING says. Shares edge down 0.2%. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

---

BP, Shell Have Been Quick to Cut Ties With Russia

0911 GMT - Shell's ties with Russia's gas company Gazprom was the elephant in the room as soon as BP announced its decision to exit its stake in oil producer Rosneft, Freetrade says. Severing them seemed the only thing Shell could do at the moment, and it is impressive just how quickly both have enacted such big changes, the investing platform says. "Once the dust settles though, investors might start to wonder why the firms' climate-focused strategies are taking much longer to put into practice. [...] Credit where credit's due though, both Shell and BP have been nimble here and have shown decisive management when it counts," Freetrade says. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

---

Abrdn's Limited ESG Offer Could Harm Short-Term Net Flows

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0448ET