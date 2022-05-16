FTSE 100 Falls on Recession Worries; Vodafone Jumps

FTSE 100 Falls as Recession Worries Grow, Vodafone Jumps

0739 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.6% to 7375.65, tracking falls in European stocks as recession risks mount amid concerns about rising inflation and interest rates. Vodafone bucks the weaker trend, rising 3.4% after Emirates Telecommunications said it has bought a 9.8% stake in the U.K.-based telecoms company. "Demand for Vodafone shares is high this morning," says Marc Kimsey, equity trader at broker Frederick & Oliver, in a note. Although Emirates said it doesn't intend to make a takeover offer, "that won't deter traders from snapping up stock, as U.K.-listed companies continue to garner interest from foreign entities." Experian falls 2.5% after it agreed to acquire 51% of Brazil's MOVA. Aviva tops fallers, down 3.4%. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Emirates Telecommunications Buys $4 Bln Stake in Vodafone

Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. said Monday it has purchased a 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group PLC, worth around 3.26 billion pounds ($4.0 billion).

---

Greggs Backs Outlook as Year-to-Date Sales Rise 27%

Greggs PLC said Monday that its expectations for 2022 remain unchanged, after its like-for-like sales grew 27% in the first 19 weeks of the year.

---

Baring Private Equity Asia Fund Doesn't Plan to Make Offer for RWS Holdings

Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII Ltd. said Monday that it doesn't plan to make an offer for language and intellectual-property support-services provider RWS Holdings PLC.

---

Stelrad YTD Performance Topped Management Views

Stelrad Group PLC said Monday that its year-to-date performance was slightly above management's expectations, and that its outlook for the year remained unchanged.

---

Experian to Acquire 51% Stake in Brazilian Fintech MOVA for $7.9 Mln

Experian PLC said Monday that it has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Brazilian fintech company MOVA Sociedade de Empréstimo entre Pessoas S.A. for a cash consideration of 40 million Brazilian reais ($7.9 million).

---

Ryanair Expects to Return to Profitability in FY 2023

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that it expects to return to profitability in fiscal 2023 as it reported a consensus-beating narrowed net loss for fiscal 2022 on higher revenue, but cautioned that the recovery remains fragile.

---

Plus500 Expects 2022 Revenue, Ebitda to Beat Market Views

Plus500 Ltd. said on Monday that it expects revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2022 to be significantly above current market expectations, driven by positive market conditions.

---

Home REIT Targets GBP150 Mln in Share Placing to Invest in Housing Homeless

Home REIT PLC said Monday that it will hold a share placing to raise around 150 million pounds ($184.0 million), and that the funds will be used to further invest in accommodation for homeless people in the U.K.

---

Sutton Harbour Says Performance Continues to Make a Strong Recovery

Sutton Harbour Group PLC said Monday that its performance has continued to make a strong recovery, and that the value of its portfolio excluding development sites has risen.

---

Greencoat UK Wind to Buy 12.5% Stake in Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm for GBP400 Mln

Greencoat UK Wind PLC said Monday that it has agreed to acquire a 12.5% stake in Hornsea 1, the world's largest offshore wind farm, from Global Infrastructure Partners for 400 million pounds ($490.6 million).

---

B90 Raises GBP731,000 in Share Subscription; Names Current Chairman as Executive

B90 Holdings PLC said Monday that it has raised 731,000 pounds ($896,498) in a share subscription, and named current Nonexecutive Chairman Karim Peer as executive chairman with immediate effect.

---

Nostra Terra Says Fouke 2 Oil Well Production Is Higher Than Expected

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Co. said Monday that its 32.5%-owned Fouke 2 well in Texas has been brought to production, and flow rates are greatly exceeding internal expectations.

Ryanair Seen Well Placed to Offset Headwinds

0725 GMT - Ryanair is seen as best placed to offset headwinds and thrive in any environment from a growth, balance-sheet, market-share, cost and hedging position, Stephen Furlong, an analyst at Davy Research, says in a note. Although it expects a strong summer season and hopes to return to profitability in FY 2023, no financial guidance was given with limited 1H visibility and almost zero for 2H, Furlong says. Furthermore, its outlook highlights bookings being made closer to the departure date, and although the booking curve has improved recently Furlong says it is still down high-single digits compared with 2019's levels. "We see a sharp recovery but fuel prices will partly offset this and consensus will likely come back modestly--we assume in the single digits," Davy says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

