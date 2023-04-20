0712 GMT - Segro's early 2023 update looks robust, with positive comments on the outlook, RBC Capital Market analysts say in a note. Over the last decade, actions taken by management have positioned the logistics and warehouse developer well to benefit from any opportunities arising from challenging macroeconomic conditions, they say. To improve further, the company could lower financial gearing, enhance its operating platform and recycle capital into newer warehouses that better suit tenant demand via developments, the analysts note. "In the absence of such a macro scenario, we expect Segro to continue to benefit from strong structural tailwinds for warehouse occupier demand across Europe and its extensive development opportunities," the Canadian bank says. RBC retains its outperform rating and 1,050 pence price target. Shares are flat at 771.8 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

04-20-23 0446ET