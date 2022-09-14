FTSE 100 Falls on Worries Over High Inflation

0747 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 0.7% to 7334 points as investors react to data that showed U.S. and U.K. inflation eased slightly in August but remained elevated. Annual U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in August from 8.5% in July, but above the 8.0% expected by analysts in WSJ poll, while U.K. inflation dropped to 9.9% in August from 10.1% in July as forecast. "There has been a fresh bout of anxiety on financial markets amid worries that inflation is still proving to be a formidable opponent to take down," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter writes. The Bank of England "can't rest easy" but isn't expected to raise interest rates as aggressively as the Federal Reserve following the data, she says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Hornby Sales, Margins in Line on Year; Full-Year View Unchanged

Hornby PLC said Wednesday that sales and margins have been in line with the previous year in the period from April 1 to Aug. 31 and that full-year expectations are unchanged.

---

C&C Group to Review Capital Return in 2H, Warns of 2Q Trading Slowdown

C&C Group PLC said Wednesday that it will review a potential capital return to shareholders in the second half of fiscal 2023 and that on-premise trading has slowed down in the second quarter.

---

Tullow Oil 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Price Gains; Narrows 2022 Production Guidance

Tullow Oil PLC on Wednesday reported a significant increase in profit for the first half of the year--reflecting solid production from its West African portfolio and an increase in oil prices--and narrowed 2022 production guidance.

---

Redrow FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Fire Safety Costs; Revenue Rose

Redrow PLC said Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 pretax profit fell on fire safety remediation costs despite a revenue increase, and that it was well placed for the new financial year.

---

Dunelm FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; FY 2023 Sales Remain Strong

Dunelm Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose significantly on the back of higher sales, which have remained strong in the first 10 weeks of the current financial year.

---

STM Group 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Fell as New Business Slowed

STM Group PLC said Wednesday that both pretax profit and revenue fell in the first half as new business was slower than expected.

---

Focusrite Sees FY 2022 Ebitda Slightly Below Views, Revenue Higher on Year

Focusrite PLC said in a trading update Wednesday that it now expects Ebitda for fiscal 2022 to be slightly below the board's expectations, but that revenue is seen in line.

---

Glenveagh Properties 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Increased Completions

Glenveagh Properties PLC said Wednesday that its first half pretax profit significantly rose along with revenue on higher completions and monetization of assets, and that it expects full-year earnings per share to rise.

---

Marlowe's Four-Month Sales Rose in Line With Views

Marlowe PLC said Wednesday that its performance for the first four months of fiscal 2023 was in line with expectations, with revenue rising significantly amid strong demand for its services.

---

Bioventix Sees FY 2022 Ahead of Market Views on Strong Second Half, Exchange Rates

Bioventix PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report that its fiscal 2022 performance was significantly ahead of market expectations, driven by a robust second half and favorable exchange rates.

Market Talk:

Mothercare's Underlying Business, Cash Generation Remain a Concern -- Market Talk

0745 GMT - Mothercare's earnings for fiscal 2022 and update on its current trading showed notable progress in stabilizing the business, but its underlying performance and cash generation aren't yet reassuring, Shore Capital says in a research note. The U.K. baby-products retailer has seen a resilient international sales recovery, excluding Russia, but its exposure to interest expenses due to the renegotiation of a loan with GB Europe Management Services Ltd, as well as changing market conditions, leads Shore to downgrade its guidance on the group. The brokerage cuts its adjusted pretax profit forecast for fiscal 2023 to GBP1.8 million from GBP4.0 million, but reiterates its hold rating on the stock. (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 0403ET