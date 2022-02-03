FTSE 100 Finishes Down Thursday on Hawkish Turn From BOE

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.71% on Thursday, as a hawkish shift from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank caught investors on the hop. "It is clear that some policymakers are now very worried about inflation getting out of control, but while the bank is only supposed to worry about inflation and not the impact of rate hikes on the consumer, it will have to consider the risks of stalling economic growth with its tighter monetary policy," IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp says. Some of that nervousness has been reflected across the market, with stocks heading lower in the wake of the news, Mr. Beauchamp says.

Companies News:

Playtech Gets Bid Approach From TTB Partners Ltd. Investor Group

Playtech PLC said Thursday that it is allowing a possible offer for the company from an investor group to be formed and advised by TTB Partners Ltd.

Shell Launches $8.5 Bln Share Buyback as Energy Prices Boost 4Q Earnings

Shell PLC on Thursday reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, and said it will launch a share buyback program of $8.5 billion for the first half of 2022.

BT Group Nine-Month Revenue, Pretax Profit Fell

BT Group PLC said Thursday that nine-month revenue and pretax profit fell as it experienced a delayed Covid-19 recovery and supply-chain issues.

Compass Group 1Q Performance Improves Vs 4Q; Backs FY 2022 Guidance

Compass Group PLC said Thursday that its performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 improved from the previous quarter, boosted by new business, strong client retention and a limited impact of the Omicron variant on its businesses.

Glencore Enters Into Joint Venture With Britishvolt for Battery Recycling

Glencore PLC said Thursday it has entered into a battery-recycling joint venture with battery maker Britishvolt Ltd. aimed at developing an ecosystem for such recycling in the U.K.

M&C Saatchi Gets New, Revised Offer Proposal from AdvancedAdvT

M&C Saatchi PLC said Thursday that it has received a further, revised, offer from AdvancedAdvT Ltd. which it said still undervalues the company and isn't recommendable to shareholders, but that it will continue talks with AdvT.

ScS Group Says 1H Order Intake Was Strong

ScS Group PLC said Thursday that its performance was strong in the first half of fiscal 2022 and that it remains on track to meet full-year expectations.

Hyve Group Says Four-Month Performance Resilient; Uncertain About Russia Developments

Hyve Group PLC said Thursday that performance in the first four months of fiscal 2022 has been resilient and that the Omicron coronavirus variant had limited impact on the group's schedule, but developments about Russia and Ukraine are concerning.

Pepkor Holdings Acquires 87% Stake in Brazilian Retailer Grupo Avenida

Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Said Thursday that it has acquired around 87% of Brazilian Retailer Grupo Avenida S.A.

BP Buys 30% of UK Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil Provider

BP PLC said Thursday that it has acquired a 30% stake in Green Biofuels Ltd., the U.K.'s largest provider of hydrogenated vegetable oil.

Market Talk:

BOE Unveils Plans to Unwind Corporate Bond Holding

1235 GMT - The Bank of England unveiled plans to unwind its sterling corporate bonds holdings, as it raised its base rate and announced it will stop the reinvestments of all bonds maturing in its GBP895 billion bond portfolio. Of that, GBP20 billion are sterling non-financial investment corporate bonds, whose sale the central bank said will be completed no earlier than the end of 2023. Investors widely expected rate-setters to lift the base rate to 0.5%, effectively ending the reinvestment of maturing bonds and marking the first step towards reducing its balance sheet. Gilt yields jumped after the announcement.

Sterling Rises After BOE Lifts Rates

1227 GMT - Sterling rises after the Bank of England raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. Five of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee backed the decision while the rest preferred to raise the rate by even more to 0.75%. The BOE no longer expects inflation to fall below its 2% target by the end of 2024, raising its forecast to 2.1% from 1.9% previously. While the BOE lifted rates as expected, the "big surprise is the sudden emergence of a hawkish constellation of policymakers that wanted to go further," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp says. EUR/GBP falls to a near two-year low of 0.8285 after the decision, from 0.8318 beforehand. GBP/USD rises to a two-week high of 1.3628, from 1.3564.

Utility Shares Rise as UK Energy Watchdog Raises Cap

1218 GMT - Shares in U.K. utility and energy companies rise after U.K. energy regulator Ofgem raised the country's industry price-cap by 54% to 1,971 pounds ($2,675) per year. Centrica, SSE, Shell and BP all gain. The rise is the toughest energy price hike in recent memory, coming as other essential bills are rising, price-comparison website Uswitch says. "The severity of the energy crisis is now becoming a reality for 22 million households," Uswitch energy-policy expert Justina Miltienyte says, adding that government moves to try to soften the impact of the rise won't eliminate damaging consequences for households. "The expected measures will only be sticking plasters on a long-term problem and it's consumers who will ultimately pay the price."

UK 2Y Gilt Yields Shoots Up After BOE Raises Rates

1209 GMT - The two-year gilt yield rises seven basis points after the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates. Rate-setters raised the bank rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%, as expected, with four members voting to increase the official rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%. The two-year gilt yield is last at 1.095%, according to Tradeweb.

Cranswick Seen as Excellently Positioned to Drive Growth

1145 GMT - Cranswick's 3Q update reveals another period of robust trading momentum and positions the food producer excellently to drive medium- to long-term growth with attractive returns in the high teens, Shore Capital says. The company's industry-leading facilities--its capital expenditure over the past four years has been around GBP354 million--alongside attractive margins and particularly high returns are among the items making it a high-quality business, Shore says. "Such levers have materially evolved in recent years and as well as the longstanding pork activities, we also highlight poultry... continental foods, pastry and very recently added pet food," the U.K. investment group says. Shore Capital has a 3,730 target price on the stock. Shares are up 2% at 3,794 pence.

Cranswick's 3Q Seen as Reassuring

1134 GMT - U.K. food producer Cranswick's 3Q update is very reassuring as it highlights how it navigated the challenges stemming from the pandemic and the Omicron variant in particular, Goodbody says. For fiscal 2022, analysts say they are unlikely to change their forecasts of adjusted pretax profit of GBP136 million compared with consensus of GBP135 million, with growth in fiscal 2023 expected in the 5% to 6% range, the Irish brokerage says. "Overall, we maintain our positive stance on the stock, and while it has outperformed the market in recent weeks it trades at around a 15% discount to its three-year historical average," the broker says. Goodbody rates the stock at a buy and has a 3,720 pence closing price. Shares are up 2% at 3,796 pence.

Gilt Yields Steady Ahead of BOE Rate Decision

1112 GMT - Gilt yields trade largely steady ahead of the Bank of England's policy decision Thursday, where a rate increase is widely expected, Tradeweb data show. The yield on the 2-year gilt, which is more sensitive to interest rates, edges up one basis point to 1.034%, while the yield on the 10-year benchmark is also up one basis point at 1.269%. The BOE is expected to lift the bank rate by 25 basis point to 0.5%, which would trigger and end to reinvestments of maturing gilts in the central bank's GBP875 billion gilt holding.

Hyve Group Margins Could Take Hit From Russia-Ukraine Tensions

1101 GMT - Hyve Group's margins could take a hit if sanctions are imposed on Russia in the event of an incursion into Ukraine as 30% of the U.K.-based events group's revenue comes from Russia, Peel Hunt says. While it is important to look to the medium term to consider Hyve's value, the company continues to be deflected by near-term issues, the brokerage says. This includes rising tensions in Eastern Europe and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it says. Peel Hunt keeps a hold rating on the stock despite a target price of 140.0 pence. Shares are down 3.3% at 98.7 pence.

