Costain 2022 Makes a Positive Impression With Bright Future

1123 GMT - Costain's 2022 results positively surprised the market, with adjusted pretax profit of GBP42.2 million well-ahead of market expectations, an impressive cash performance and management confident in delivering further margin improvement, Peel Hunt says. The infrastructure company continues to manage industry headwinds well, with revenues benefiting from inflation recovery mechanisms, and while the headline order book fell 18% on-year it was largely flat on the first half, which is slightly reassuring, Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey says in a research note. "The shares are attractively valued... but we believe order book momentum remains key to improving sentiment further," the U.K. brokerage says. Peel Hunt retains its add rating and 60 pence price target on the stock. Shares are up 7.7% at 48.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

UK Jobs Data and Market Turmoil Make BOE Rate Decision a Nail-Biter

1129 GMT - U.K. data on the country's jobs market gives a little more color for any Bank of England policymakers thinking of voting for a smaller interest hike, Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC, says in a note. But it isn't decisive, with hawkish jobs and public-sector pay data, while the vacancies, inactivity and private sector pay developments are dovish, Martins says. Depending on how the current market turmoil shakes out--amid the fallout of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank--the U.K. may not be out of the woods in terms of labor market-driven inflation pressures easing, she says. HSBC had forecast in February a final 25 basis-point hike to 4.25%, but now it is a close call between that and no hike at all, Martins says. (edward.frankl@wsj.com)

Costain Shares Look Good Value Given Major Cash Flow

1121 GMT - Costain's shares look incredibly cheap given its 2022 results indicate an adjusted free cash flow of GBP72.9 million, nearly 60% of the company's entire market cap, Liberum says. The infrastructure company's performance is impressive in a sector where cash generation is key, and it wasn't achieved at the expense of payments, Liberum analysts Joe Brent and Alex O'Hanlon say in a research note. "The dividend has not been re-instated, but the capital allocation policy has been reiterated and management does recognize the importance of the dividends per share," the brokerage says. Liberum retains its buy recommendation and 80 pence price target. Shares are up 7.7% at 48.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Eneraqua Delivers Further Growth in FY 2023 Despite Revenue Miss

1109 GMT - Eneraqua Technologies' fiscal 2023 performance update shows it continues to deliver on its organic development strategy, with strong revenue growth and profit development expected to continue, Shore Capital says. The energy and water efficiency products supplier's fiscal 2023 revenue is well-ahead of the prior year, though missed consensus expectations, reflecting project commencement phasing, Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman says in a research note. "However, the strengths of Eneraqua and the critical nature of services is reflected in higher gross margins, noting a change in the mix of projects, with higher margin projects coming into the latter part of the period," Speakman says, adding that the company's finances remain robust. Shore doesn't have a recommendation on Eneraqua's stock. Shares are down 14% at 300.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Strong UK Employment Data Could Pressure BOE to Raise Rates

1102 GMT - Strong U.K. employment data could put pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates further, says Premier Miton Investors chief investment officer Neil Birrell in a note. "The U.K. jobs market remains strong with employment rising more than expected and wage growth staying elevated as well," he says. "Notwithstanding the problems in the banking system, the jobs data keeps the pressure on the Bank of England to act," Birrell says. U.K. gilt yields rise following the report, with the 10-year yield last at 3.478%, up around 9 basis points today, Tradeweb data show. The 2-year gilt yield last trades at 3.447%, up around 6 bps. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

