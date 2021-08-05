Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 7120.43 -- Data Talk

08/05/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 3.43 points or 0.05% today to 7120.43

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 9.61% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.90% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 27.67% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.90% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 11.13% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 659.91 points or 10.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1235ET

HOT NEWS