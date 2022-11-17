FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 7346.54 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 4.65 points or 0.06% today to 7346.54

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 38.63 points or 0.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.74% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.25% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.25% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 38.00 points or 0.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1235ET