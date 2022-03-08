Log in
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 6964.11 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 12:46pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 4.63 points or 0.07% today to 6964.11


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 11.59% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 9.23% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 4.33% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 3.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.23% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 0.07% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 420.43 points or 5.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.60% 0.83361 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
FTSE 100 0.07% 6964.11 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
HOT NEWS