FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 6964.11 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 4.63 points or 0.07% today to 6964.11
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 11.59% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 9.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Off 9.23% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 4.33% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021
--Rose 3.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.23% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
--Up 0.07% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 6.63%
--Year-to-date it is down 420.43 points or 5.69%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-08-22 1245ET