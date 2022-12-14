FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 7495.93 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 6.96 points or 0.09% today to 7495.93

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 4.84% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.30% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 4.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.30% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 111.39 points or 1.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1239ET