FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.11% Higher at 7479.74 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 8.23 points or 0.11% today to 7479.74

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 5.05% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.51% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.51% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 95.20 points or 1.29%

