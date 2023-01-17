FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 7851.03 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 9.04 points or 0.11% today to 7851.03

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.34% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 23.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 15.01% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2023 closing high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 5.36% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 399.29 points or 5.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1235ET