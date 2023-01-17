Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 7851.03 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is down 9.04 points or 0.11% today to 7851.03


--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.34% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 23.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 15.01% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2023 closing high of 7860.07 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 5.36% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 399.29 points or 5.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.80% 0.87992 Delayed Quote.0.02%
FTSE 100 -0.12% 7851.03 Delayed Quote.5.48%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.12% 1148.2 Real-time Quote.6.72%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.07% 1597.57 Real-time Quote.5.22%
