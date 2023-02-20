Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.12% Higher at 8014.31 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 12:41pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 9.95 points, or 0.12%, today to 8014.31


--A new record close

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 26.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 7.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.09% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 562.57 points or 7.55%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.88761 Delayed Quote.0.36%
FTSE 100 0.12% 8014.31 Delayed Quote.7.42%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.22% 1149.72 Real-time Quote.7.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.13% 1628.43 Real-time Quote.7.04%
