FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.12% Higher at 8014.31 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 9.95 points, or 0.12%, today to 8014.31

--A new record close

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 26.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 7.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.09% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 562.57 points or 7.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

