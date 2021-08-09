FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 7132.30 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 9.35 points or 0.13% today to 7132.30

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 11.87 points or 0.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 9.46% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 12.53% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 7, 2021

--Off 0.73% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 27.88% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 17.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.73% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 11.31% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 671.78 points or 10.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1234ET