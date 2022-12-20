Advanced search
FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 7370.62 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 01:08pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 9.31 points or 0.13% today to 7370.62


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 38.50 points or 0.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 6.43% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.29% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.93% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.98% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.93% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.98% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 13.92 points or 0.19%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.87415 Delayed Quote.3.60%
FTSE 100 0.13% 7370.62 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.22% 1070.05 Real-time Quote.-9.10%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.13% 1503.05 Real-time Quote.1.60%
