News: Latest News
Latest News 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.13% Lower at 7413.42 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The FTSE 100 Index is down 10.01 points or 0.13% today to 7413.42


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.89% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 16.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.38% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 7.38% from its 52-week low of 6903.91 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 4.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.38% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.52% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 28.88 points or 0.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.83652 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
FTSE 100 -0.13% 7413.42 Delayed Quote.0.53%
