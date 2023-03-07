The FTSE 100 Index is down 10.31 points or 0.13% today to 7919.48

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 27.63 points or 0.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 1.18% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 24.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.18% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 16.02% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 13.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 4.84% from its 2023 closing low of 7554.09 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 467.74 points or 6.28%

