FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 7296.25 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 9.89 points or 0.14% today to 7296.25

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.38% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.90% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 88.29 points or 1.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-09-22 1240ET