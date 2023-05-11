The FTSE 100 Index is down 10.75 points or 0.14% today to 7730.58

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 47.80 points or 0.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.54% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 21.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.54% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 13.25% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Rose 6.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.54% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 5.39% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 278.84 points or 3.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 1254ET