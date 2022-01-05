Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7516.87 -- Data Talk

01/05/2022 | 05:36pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is up 11.72 points or 0.16% today to 7516.87

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 132.33 points or 1.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 4.58% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

--Up 17.31% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 9.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 132.33 points or 1.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.83485 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
FTSE 100 0.16% 7516.87 Delayed Quote.1.63%
Latest news "Markets"
12:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 494.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7516.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 0.74% Higher at 16271.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 7376.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 3866.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pDow hits record high on cyclical boost ahead of Fed minutes; tech falls
RE
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 4392.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pEUROPE : Carmakers put European stocks on road to record-high close
RE
12:15pToronto Stocks Continue Rise; Enbridge Shares Climb on Potential Debt Offering
DJ
12:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodity-linked stocks lift UK's FTSE 100 after dull start
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower
2Britain's Tesco outperforms rivals over Christmas
3Johnson & Johnson : Statement on Nevada Opioid Settlement Agreement
4Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
5Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

HOT NEWS