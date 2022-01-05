FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7516.87 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 11.72 points or 0.16% today to 7516.87

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 132.33 points or 1.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 4.58% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

--Up 17.31% from its 52-week low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 9.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 132.33 points or 1.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

