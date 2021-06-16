FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 7184.95 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 12.47 points or 0.17% today to 7184.95
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 103.94 points or 1.47% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 10, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days
--Off 8.79% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 13.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
--Up 28.83% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 14.90% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 12.13% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.31%
--Year-to-date it is up 724.43 points or 11.21%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-16-21 1301ET