FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 7184.95 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 12.47 points or 0.17% today to 7184.95

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 103.94 points or 1.47% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 10, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 8.79% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 13.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

--Up 28.83% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.13% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 724.43 points or 11.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1301ET