The FTSE 100 Index is up 12.48 points or 0.17% today to 7484.25

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 78.80 points or 1.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.61% from its record close of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 18.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 6.61% from its 52-week high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 9.64% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.61% from its 2023 closing high of 8014.31 hit Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

--Up 2.03% from its 2023 closing low of 7335.40 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 32.51 points or 0.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1232ET