FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 6924.99 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 11.75 points or 0.17% today to 6924.99

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 12.09% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 9.74% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.74% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 459.55 points or 6.22%

