Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 6924.99 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 11.75 points or 0.17% today to 6924.99


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 12.09% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 9.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 9.74% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.74% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 1.45% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 459.55 points or 6.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.31% 0.87227 Delayed Quote.3.19%
FTSE 100 -0.17% 6924.99 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
Latest news
12:45pStar Bulk Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
12:43pSalvini sees new Italian government installed early next week
RE
12:43pAvid Celebrates the Return of Its Immensely Popular MBOX Desktop Interface to Enable Professional-Quality Music and Audio Creation and Recording at Home
AQ
12:42pFloridians arrested for voter fraud expressed confusion, police videos show
RE
12:42pRIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:42pWall St struggles as losses in Abbott counter Netflix's gains
RE
12:42pUK PM Truss to Braverman: it is important confidentiality is respected
RE
12:41pELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:41pIIROC Trade Resumption - EMA
AQ
12:41pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 3471.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nasdaq futures bolstered by Netflix's subscriber turnaround
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Schwab...
4Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
5Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

HOT NEWS