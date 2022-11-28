Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 7474.02 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is down 12.65 points or 0.17% today to 7474.02


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 5.12% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.49% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 5.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.49% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 89.48 points or 1.21%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1243ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.41% 0.86373 Delayed Quote.2.31%
FTSE 100 -0.17% 7474.02 Delayed Quote.1.38%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.07% 1084.85 Real-time Quote.-7.64%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.21% 1523.29 Real-time Quote.3.31%
