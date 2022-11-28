FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 7474.02 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 12.65 points or 0.17% today to 7474.02
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Off 5.12% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018
--Up 17.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 9.49% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Rose 5.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.59% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 9.49% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.35%
--Year-to-date it is up 89.48 points or 1.21%
