FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 7558.49 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 14.56 points or 0.19% today to 7558.49

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.05% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.25% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.73% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.73% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 173.95 points or 2.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1238ET