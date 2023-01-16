FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 7860.07 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 16.00 points or 0.20% today to 7860.07

--Second highest close in history

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 165.58 points or 2.15% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.22% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 24.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 15.15% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.48% from its 2023 closing low of 7451.74 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 408.33 points or 5.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1231ET