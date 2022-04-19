FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.20% Lower at 7601.28 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 15.10 points or 0.20% today to 7601.28

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 3.51% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 19.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.93% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 52-week low of 6844.39 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 10.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.93% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 216.74 points or 2.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

