FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 7512.72 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 12:29pm EST
The FTSE 100 Index is up 15.53 points or 0.21% today to 7512.72


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 39.71 points or 0.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 4.63% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.53% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 2.08% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 128.18 points or 1.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.88494 Delayed Quote.5.26%
FTSE 100 0.21% 7512.72 Delayed Quote.1.53%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.51% 1082.02 Real-time Quote.-8.34%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.19% 1532.42 Real-time Quote.3.52%
