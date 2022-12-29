FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 7512.72 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is up 15.53 points or 0.21% today to 7512.72

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 39.71 points or 0.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 4.63% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 18.53% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 2.08% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 52-week low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 10.06% from its 2022 closing low of 6826.15 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 128.18 points or 1.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET