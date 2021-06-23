Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7074.06 -- Data Talk

06/23/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 15.95 points or 0.22% today to 7074.06

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 10.20% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.54% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.84% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.54% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 10.40% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 613.54 points or 9.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 1243ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:45pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 4075.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 3519.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pCAC-40 Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 6551.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pDAX Ends 1.15% Lower at 15456.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7074.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 453.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:14pFTSE 100 Closed Down Despite Outperforming European Indexes
DJ
12:07pInflation fears keep European stocks below record highs
RE
11:50aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Record inflation pressures keep FTSE 100 subdued
RE
10:20aTSX flat on dismal retail sales data; energy stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4MANUFACTURERS HAVE AN ANSWER TO HIGHER COSTS: Pass them on
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpSpring...

HOT NEWS