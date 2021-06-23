FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7074.06 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 15.95 points or 0.22% today to 7074.06

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 10.20% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 11.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.54% from its 52-week high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 26.84% from its 52-week low of 5577.27 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.54% from its 2021 closing high of 7184.95 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 10.40% from its 2021 closing low of 6407.46 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 613.54 points or 9.50%

