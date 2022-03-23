Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7460.63 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FTSE 100 Index is down 16.09 points or 0.22% today to 7460.63


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 5.29% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.76% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.77% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 11.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.09 points or 1.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1449ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.24% 0.8332 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
FTSE 100 -0.22% 7460.63 Delayed Quote.1.25%
Latest news "Markets"
03:25pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:20pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
02:54pWall St drops as oil rally, Putin comments add to anxiety
RE
02:50pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.45% Lower at 3869.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 3681.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 6581.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pDAX Ends 1.31% Lower at 14283.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7460.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 454.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pWall St drops as oil rally, Putin comments add to anxiety
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip
4Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease
5Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..

HOT NEWS