FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 7460.63 -- Data Talk

The FTSE 100 Index is down 16.09 points or 0.22% today to 7460.63

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 5.29% from its record close of 7877.45 hit Tuesday, May 22, 2018

--Up 17.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 6338.10 hit Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.76% from its 52-week high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.77% from its 52-week low of 6674.83 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 11.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2022 closing high of 7672.40 hit Thursday, Feb 10, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 closing low of 6959.48 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.09 points or 1.03%

